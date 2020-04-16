Pregnant nurse with Covid-19 dies in UK

A PREGNANT NURSE has died at Luton and Dunstable University Hospital in the UK after testing positive for coronavirus.

Mary Agyeiwaa Agyapong, who worked as a nurse on a general ward at the hospital, died on Sunday.

The baby girl was successfully delivered and is doing well, according to the hospital.

David Carter, chief executive of Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Mary worked here for five years and was a highly valued and loved member of our team, a fantastic nurse and a great example of what we stand for in this trust.

“She tested positive for Covid-19 after being tested on 5th of April and was admitted to the hospital on the 7th April.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Mary’s family and friends at this sad time,” he said.

The UK government has confirmed 19 deaths amongst those working for the health service, but announcements from NHS trusts and tributes from loved ones indicate the true number is higher still. The death toll among NHS staff is now said to be more than 40.

An associate specialist in Reading, a ward housekeeper in north London and a healthcare assistant in Bristol were among the latest victims to be identified.

Father-of-two Dr Peter Tun worked as an associate specialist in neurorehabilitation at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for more than 21 years.

The 62-year-old died in the hospital’s intensive care unit on Monday.

His two sons paid tribute to their “superhero dad” in a statement, adding: “To us, he was simply the best human we know and we will miss him every day.”

North Middlesex University Hospital confirmed the death of ward housekeeper Cheryl Williams.

In a tribute on Facebook, the NHS trust said: “As a ward housekeeper on one of our care of the elderly wards, Cheryl was a lynchpin of the care, comfort, and compassion that our patients and local people value so highly, and her personal contribution to patient care is irreplaceable.”

Grandmother Maureen Ellington, who was in her early 60s, worked at Southmead Hospital in Bristol as a healthcare assistant and passed away on 12 April.

She had worked for the NHS for over 25 years at both Frenchay and Southmead hospitals.

Mrs Ellington’s family, who called her “kind-hearted, bubbly, caring and always joyous”, said: “She would light up any room she entered. She will always be in our hearts.”