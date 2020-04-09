Premier League clubs to be given millions of pounds of ‘advanced prize money’

The plan will help ease the cashflow crisis that Premier League clubs are suffering since the coronavirus lockdown led to them receiving no money from ticket sales, despite still having to pay players

The Premier League is set to hand out millions of pounds worth of prize money earlier than planned to clubs that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The cash would have been due at the end of the season but has will be doled out in advance to ease the cash flow crisis being suffered by even top club like Arsenal and Liverpool, the latter who changed their mind over furloughing staff this week.

According to The Times, an agreement was reached by all 20 clubs last week to release some of the funds that would normally be based on merit payments which vary according to the final league table positions.

It will also include a chunk of the money expected to have been awarded as ‘facility fees’ — payments for each time a club appears in a live TV match.

Premier League chiefs discussed how much cash should be released based on the possibility that the season cannot be finished or is delayed and broadcasters demand a rebate, insiders claimed.

After Friday’s meeting the Premier League announced it would advance EFL clubs £125m but the decision to give its own clubs money in advance was not disclosed.

Richard Masters, the Premier League’s chief executive, has warned that the top flight faces a loss of at least £1billion if the season cannot be completed and more losses in the future if the pandemic deepens.

He said in a letter to MPs: “The heavy losses that we face will have to be dealt with otherwise clubs and other enterprises that depend on football for income will go out of business.”

PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor says Premier League players have “agreed to play their part” in helping clubs manage the financial fallout.

The stalemate has seen the players receive widespread criticism, with Health Secretary Matt Hancock calling for them to take a cut.

“They’ve all agreed to play their part,” Taylor told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, adding that players are “responsible enough” to know wages are a major factor in any club’s expenditure.