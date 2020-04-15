Premier League clubs warn players coronavirus will impact summer transfer business

The coronavirus crisis has had a huge impact on the Premier League financially, and the aftershocks are set to have a knock affect the summer transfer window

Premier League clubs have warned players who were previously on their radar that summer spending may have to be cut back this year due to the coronavirus crisis.

With professional football postponed, the financial impacts of Covid-19 have been clear for all to see, with clubs furloughing jobs and handing out wage cuts.

However, the Mirror claim that it is set to have a huge effect on transfer business too, with clubs keen to save not spend.

It is understood that several side have held discussions with players over wage deferrals, though only West Ham and Southampton have so far been the only ones to reach an agreement.

Most clubs are looking to secure a deferral in the hope that means they can free up money to spend this summer.

The Mirror report that Arsenal players refused to accept a 12.5 per cent pay cut for the year with certain repayments based on sell-on fees or Champions League qualification.

Meanwhile, billionaire businessman and ex-Tottenham owner Lord Alan Sugar has slammed the huge spending in football, before calling the coronavirus impacts a “devil in disguise”.

“I fear for some clubs. Football has just gone completely nuts as far as money is concerned,” he said. “There’s a lot of problems ahead for the Premier League. The situation is dire.

“Some clubs just simply can’t afford it. They work from hand to mouth.

“I know it sounds ridiculous, but they spend every single penny they can on player transfers and player wages and rely upon the income coming in to pay their bills.

“And if you stop the income coming in, then where are they going to get the money from?

“Maybe this is like a devil in disguise — and it’s kind of a leveller. The power of the agents, the power of the players will not be as strong as it was.

“The threat over the heads of all the clubs at the moment is, ‘If you don’t pay me, I’ll go off. I’ll go and play for someone else’.

“Certainly not in the Premier League and certainly not in Europe because they’re shut down. So there’s nowhere to go.”