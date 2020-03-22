Premier League ‘considering’ plan to return in June amid coronavirus crisis

The Premier League will not return until the end of April at the earliest following the coronavirus but fans may have to wait a bit longer yet

The Premier League are reportedly scheduling a plan which will see the league return to action on June 1 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It was announced this week that there will be no professional football on these shores until April 30, at the earliest.

Many expect that date to be pushed back with the FA confirming that this season will be completed and can go on past June 1.

The issue comes with starting the next campaign on a date suitable to all involved, including clubs, broadcasters and FIFA.

Euro 2020 has already been pushed back until next summer, allowing countries to complete the current season.

And the Telegraph claim that the Premier League are considering a plan which would see the league resume on June 1 and finish around July 11.

It’s reported that the games would be behind closed doors though would allow the next season to start on August 8.

The Telegraph add that the June 1 date is a target rather than a certainty but the Premier League know how important starting the 2020/21 campaign on time is.

Next season will be the second in the current three-year £9.2 billion deal with domestic and international broadcasters.

One issue could be that of contracts with some players being out of contract after June 30, though an arrangement with FIFA is possible.

Southampton chief executive Martin Semmens told BBC Radio Solent: “We hope to get the league done by the end of June and that would be easier for everybody.

“As soon as you go past that date there are then those legal challenges and issues that we have to fulfil.

“But if we end up playing until July 15 and you had to extend a player’s contract by two weeks, I don’t believe that will be a substantial challenge to try and convince a player to play two more weeks’ football.

“I just don’t think – when you look at all the challenges the country is facing right now – to get paid very nicely to do it before he moves to a new club [would be difficult].”