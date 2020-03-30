Premier League could adopt ‘World Cup style living arrangements’ to finish season

Premier League officials are discussing the idea of playing televised games in “World Cup style” camps over June and July, which would see players and staff isolated from family members

All English football has been put on hold until at least April 30 amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected close to 700,000 people worldwide.

It is believed top-flight clubs, players and the PFA are all keen to finish the season at some stage – with the FA recently making the controversial call to declare all non-league seasons void.

According to the Independent, England’s football authorities have been in discussion over the weekend and have touted the idea of introducing isolated camps while playing games behind closed doors.

All 20 teams would be required to stay in camps in the midlands and London over June and July, which would prevent them from going home to their families until the season is finally completed.

One advantage to the idea is that it would be considered a “TV mega-event”, with plans in the pipeline to televise all remaining 92 matches on each day of the summer months.

The government are said to be keen on the idea as it would keep the British public occupied, which could be vital if lockdown measures are tightened even further.

The plan would entail Premier League players and staff isolating themselves away from family members in separate hotels in order to minimise the spread of Covid-19.

It would not be too dissimilar from the environment players become accustomed to at international tournaments, albeit with full testing and quarantine conditions.

Due to the fact one case could ruin the entire plan, the overall aim is to reduce the risk of players contracting coronavirus.

The idea still has plenty of flaws, nevertheless, including the conditions cameramen and outside broadcast crew would have to be confined to.

And in the event of a serious medical issue, Premier League chiefs could also be left with a dilemma.

One source told the Independent: “Where does a player who does his cruciate or breaks his leg go after he’s stretchered off?

“Hospitals will have much bigger concerns. The Premier League would almost have to have a private hospital blocked off.”