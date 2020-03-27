Premier League could be shut down until September as UEFA hold key to season being voided

English football is hoping to continue in early April after it was suspended for two weeks on Friday.

The Premier League and all football could be held off until September, a fresh report has claimed. Liverpool are just one of several Premier League clubs across Europe desperate for the season to continue as they close in on silverware.

But now their 30-year wait for the title could be extended even further, as UEFA threaten to cancel the season entirely. UEFA are set to hold a video conference on Tuesday which will prove crucial to the outcome of the campaign. And according to The Independent, the decision will ultimately boil down to whether UEFA wish to continue with the Champions League this season or postpone it. Plans have already been suggested for the remaining Champions League knockout matches to take place over one leg. JUST IN: Liverpool may have finally found their Nabil Fekir who could save Jurgen Klopp millions

If UEFA decided to postpone the Champions League, it would give domestic leagues the chance to focus on completion. However, UEFA could decide to cancel this season’s competition altogether – which would leave Europe’s major leagues having to do the same with their own divisions so as not to create a headache over who competes in the Champions League in 2020-21. Should the season continue into the summer, further problems could arise later down the line. That includes the schedule of next season’s Champions League and also the transfer market. DON’T MISS Liverpool gem Harry Wilson tells Jurgen Klopp where he wants to play next season Liverpool star James Milner backed for Leeds return on Jurgen Klopp conditions Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp may have Atletico Madrid regret about his new-found favourite

The European Championships are also expected to be put back until the summer 2021. The problem is, there is little suggestion that the coronavirus will die down over the next few months. Projections predict it to peak in the UK in 11 to 14 weeks’ time, which could further complicate matters. That would leave football with an even bigger problem to tackle and there are fears that some clubs do not have the financial power to survive such a crisis.

Liverpool will of course be hoping that this does not become a reality. The Reds are now within six points of the title, but could be crowned champions if they beat Manchester City on April 5 should the game go ahead. Premier League clubs met on Friday morning to discuss the potential solutions to the problem. All are said to understand that they could be forced to play their remaining matches behind closed doors.