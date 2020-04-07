Premier League ‘face legal threat’ from overseas TV broadcasters if season not completed

The Premier League could be subject to legal challenges from its overseas broadcast partners if the ongoing coronavirus pandemic means the current season is unable to be completed

Overseas TV broadcasters are reportedly exploring potential legal challenges if the Premier League is unable to complete the current campaign due to the coronavirus outbreak.

All options are currently being discussed, with the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the authorities to call a halt to all elite football in England last month.

There have been a number of suggestions about how to finish the season, ranging from declaring the season null and void to playing the remaining games behind closed doors.

There is no easy solution but the Premier League’s overseas broadcast partners have begun exploring potential legal action should they decide to simply end the season.

French TV channel Canal+ has already told France’s Professional Football League that they will not pay their next set of rights fees worth around £95.3m because all French football divisions are suspended.

The broadcaster’s chief executive Maxime Saada has written a letter insisting: “Our pay-TV activities are strongly impacted by the closure of large part of our sales channels and by the weakening of the attractiveness of our sports offers.

“Our advertising revenues are in free fall [and] our international television and Studiocanal activities are also severely affected.”

Now, speaking to the Evening Standard, top London law firm Howard Kennedy have claimed broadcasters could follow suit with the Premier League.

Lois Langton, a partner at the firm, said: “We have had enquiries from overseas broadcasters, who have paid a lot of money to broadcast Premier League matches in their respective jurisdictions and currently have no matches to show.

“They are looking at potentially suing the Premier League for the absence of content on their TV channels and it is that you can see having a catastrophic knock-on effect to various layers of football, because it is those TV deals that have been a game-changer in terms of clubs being able to afford astronomical wages and huge staffs.”