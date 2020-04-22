Premier League issued ‘patsy’ warning over £300m Newcastle United takeover

Mohammed Bin Salman’s Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia is set to purchase 80 per cent of Newcastle United as part of the Amanda Staveley-fronted takeover.

The Premier League have been warned they will be a “patsy” for a regime “trying to sportswash their abysmal human rights records” if they give the go ahead to the Saudi Arabia-funded takeover of Newcastle United. The Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia – controlled by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman – is set to purchase 80 per cent of the club from Mike Ashley as part of the £300million deal fronted by Amanda Staveley.

Amnesty International UK have written to Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters to express their concerns about Bin Salman’s human rights record. The organisation say “there has been a sweeping crackdown on human rights, with government critics and human rights defenders arrested, tortured and put on trial” under Bin Salman’s leadership. The Premier League are currently conducting background checks to see whether those involved in the takeover can be considered fit and proper owners. The change of ownership could take place within the next three weeks if the green light is given.

Kate Allen, Amnesty International UK Director, wrote: “The coronavirus crisis has already thrown a spotlight on football and its need to treat players and staff fairly, and now there’s a danger that the pandemic could obscure the need for a cool, measured and genuinely ethical decision over this Newcastle deal. “All businesses need to safeguard against any possible links to human rights violations, and English football is no different. “We’re absolutely not saying who should end up running Newcastle United, but unless the Premier League pauses and looks seriously at the human rights situation in Saudi Arabia it risks becoming a patsy – a willing dupe of those trying to sportswash their abysmal human rights records. “This is more than just a financial transaction – it’s an image-building exercise that draws on the prestige of the Premier League and the passion of Newcastle United’s fanbase.