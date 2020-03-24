Premier League out of contract: Will transfer window be affected by coronavirus pandemic?

Premier League transfer news continues to circulate despite the season being suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic – but what does this mean for players out of contract in the summer?

The Premier League has postponed its fixture list until at least April 30 due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis. League officials met on Thursday in an attempt to establish plans for the remainder of the campaign.

A Premier League statement read: “The progress of COVID-19 remains unclear and we can reassure everyone the health and welfare of players, staff and supporters are our priority. “We will continue to follow Government advice and work collaboratively to keep the situation under review and explore all options available to find ways of resuming the season when the conditions allow. “We would all like to re-emphasise that our thoughts are with everyone affected by COVID-19.” With the Premier League being suspended, it has also raised questions over how the summer transfer window might be affected, including players’ contracts that are due to expire.

Will transfer window be affected by the coronavirus? The Premier League is yet to make any announcement regarding the summer transfer window. UEFA revealed this week that European leagues are committed to finishing all domestic seasons by June 30, which is when many players will also see their contracts expire. But FIFA has confirmed it is looking at adjustments to player registration periods.

The governing body said in a statement it would be “assessing the need for amendments or temporary dispensations to the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players’ to protect contracts for both players and clubs”. Former Reading forward and football agent Stephen Hunt told Sky Sports that FIFA “will have steps in place to deal with certain situations as they go along”. He added: “Right now, they won’t want to deal with that at all, if I’m honest – it’s not top of their priorities. “Top of their priorities is to get the leagues running, and then they will address the situation of players.

“For me, as an old player, I’d feel I had to play and be loyal. Finish the season with them, get my rest and then let the deal happen. “It will be complicated – the lawyers will have to deal with it, and if it was my player, I’d be getting my solicitor to look at it to make sure the player’s protected – but the clubs have a hard situation. “There’s no history on this – it’s a new case so we’ll have to deal with it as we go along.”

