Premier League table: How your club would be affected if season ended NOW

Premier League football has been postponed amid the coronavirus pandemic – but what would it mean for your club if the season ended now using the current standings?

Premier League fixtures have been suspended until April 4 due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. League bosses are now scheduled to meet on Thursday to discuss plans for the rest of the season.

But given the spread of the virus, there are concerns it will be much longer before play can resume. As a result, fans have questioned what might become of the 2019/20 Premier League season if it cannot be completed. One wrote on Twitter: “If the Premier League was ‘handed’ to Liverpool without playing their remaining games that would mean then that the bottom three teams should be automatically relegated which would be unfair as all could mathematically avoid the drop. Therefore: Make this season void.” Another commented: “If the Premier League is cancelled and the season is to be declared void, I’ll be done with football I reckon.”

A third wrote: “Rumours the Premier League could void the season seem ridiculously premature. “Suspend first and see where we are in a month surely? But Liverpool fans must be s******g it!” A fourth wrote: “Although it’s extremely harsh on Liverpool. There is only one answer… It has to be null and void. “It’s the only way to fairly sort out next season. There is too many games left and no one knows how Europe and relegation will pan out.”

How would Premier League clubs be affected if season ended now? One of the options being touted is to declare the current standings as the final table. Such a scenario would see runaway leaders Liverpool being crowned champions for the first time in 30 years. Manchester City would finish second, with Leicester in third and Chelsea in fourth. Manchester United are currently fifth, which means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side would earn a Champions League place due to City’s UEFA ban.

Sixth-placed Wolves would be granted a place in the Europa League for the second season running. At the other end of the table, Norwich, Aston Villa and Bournemouth would all be relegated. West Ham and Watford would escape the drop only by goal difference. Check out the Premier League table below to see where your club would finish.

Of course, declaring the current standings as final would be met with huge controversy. Few would deny Liverpool are worth winners of the title but the financial implications of European football and relegation may raise issues for the clubs involved. At present, it remains unclear what will happen to the 2019/20 season if matches cannot be completed. There are nine fixtures remaining of the campaign, although a handful of clubs have 10 games to play. Premier League officials are due to present a variety of options to all 20 clubs at Thursday’s meeting.

