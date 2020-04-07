Premier League tax proposed to force salary cuts of star players amid coronavirus chaos

Premier League clubs have been urged to cut salaries as coronavirus causes chaos.

Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee chair Julian Knight has urged to impose a windfall tax on Premier League sides refusing to cut salaries of top-earning players while other staff are on furlough. Football will not return until April 30 at the very earliest due to the coronavirus pandemic. Numerous Premier League clubs have put non-playing staff on furlough, despite players continuing to earn millions.

Players are under pressure to take pay cuts as non-playing staff take the hit during the coronavirus pandemic. And Knight has urged the Chancellor to bring in sanctions against any Premier League club that follow the ‘two-tier system’ of playing and non-playing staff. A windfall tax could see the Government reimburse non-playing staff for loss of earnings. Knight wrote to Premier League CEO Richard Masters and Chancellor of the Exchequer Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP in a bid to enforce the tax. Knight MP said: “We are facing an obscene situation where top players who aren’t working are continuing to see hundreds of thousands of pounds roll in each week while the staff who keep the clubs going are losing wages. “If the Premier League isn’t going to act to resolve this crisis then the Government must step in by imposing a significant financial penalty on clubs to reimburse those hit hardest in the pocket.

“That’s why I have written to Chancellor Rishi Sunak today demanding that Premier League clubs do the right thing by Tuesday next week or face the consequences.” The Premier League, EFL, FA and FSA released a joint statement on Wednesday claiming there are no quick answers to when football will return. The joint statement read: “COVID-19 has presented a hugely challenging and uncertain time for everyone and our thoughts are with all those directly affected by the pandemic. The Government’s message is clear: stay at home, protect the NHS, save lives. “We are all committed to getting back to playing the game we love – but only when it is safe to do so. Amid the current uncertainty, supporters will understandably have a number of questions relating to the season and the clubs they follow, and there are no quick answers to how and when we will return to what used to be our football normality. “The Football Supporters’ Association (FSA), Premier League, EFL and The FA want to reiterate that clubs and their supporters have a vital role to play in supporting the Government’s guidance and ensuring community strength and solidarity. While there is no football, our sport can still play its part. “Clubs and supporters have responded magnificently with staff, fans and volunteers supporting those most in need in their local towns and cities.

“Fans can keep up to date with how the Premier League and EFL clubs are providing wide-ranging support for their communities, including the provision of facilities for medical use and accommodation for NHS staff. Clubs are also supporting foodbanks, transporting medicines and food, and telephoning the most vulnerable members of society. “Many supporters’ groups across the country have also shown just how valuable they are. We have seen official supporters’ trusts raising tens of thousands of pounds in their local communities, donating to local foodbanks, delivering care packages and helping NHS staff. “The work of clubs, staff, volunteers and fans is making a difference to those in need. The FSA, Premier League, EFL and The FA encourage all clubs and supporters’ groups to remain in contact during this difficult time and, where possible, support one another in their community efforts. We also extend our gratitude to those football supporters who are key workers, and those who have offered their support on a volunteer basis.