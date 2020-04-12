Premier League to introduce three rule changes for next season affecting all clubs

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have taken advantage of a break in the Premier League schedule to announce the new rules for the 2020/21 season

Football around the globe may have ground to a half in recent weeks due to the coronavirus crisis – but that hasn’t stopped officials announcing the rule changes ahead of next season.

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) have announced changes to the Law of the Game for the start of the 2020/21 season, which is undoubtedly going to be postponed.

Three big changes have been unveiled by the IFAB which will affect all teams in the top flight.

These include decisions regarding VAR, handballs and goalkeepers coming off their line during penalties.

Here are some of the updates which were revealed on Wednesday evening.

VAR has endured some teething problems since its inception at the beginning of the current seasons.

No top flight has seemed to struggle with the introduction of the technology as much as the Premier League has.

But it looks like referees are being given more power to make decisions from next season.

Next term refs will be expected to use the pitch-side monitor whenever there is a subjective decision to be made, rather than letting the video assistant ref at Stockley Park make the call.

However, the IFAB decided against allowing fans to listen to conversations between match officials.

Next season goals after accidental handballs will only be chalked off if they ‘result in a goal or an obvious opportunity for the player and or their team to score a goal. (i.e. following the handball, the ball travels only a short distance and/or there are very few passes).’

“For the purposes of determining handball offences, the ‘arm’ stops at the bottom of the armpit,” the new rules read.

Handball decisions have again been the subject of debate this season.

Next season any goalkeeper moving off his line before a penalty is taken will only be punished if the spot-kick is saved.

If the penalty is missed either by hitting the woodwork, or missing the target completely it will not be retaken.

Box encroachment will see the effort retaken, regardless of whether it goes in.

If an attacking player steps foot in the box and the penalty is missed, an indirect free-kick will be awarded the other way.