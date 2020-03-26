Premier League told to hand Liverpool title if season is scrapped over coronavirus

Liverpool were just two games away from the Premier League title before the coronavirus crisis suspended football across Europe – but Norwich’s Alex Tettey has backed the Reds to be crowned champions

Liverpool should be given the Premier League trophy if the season is cancelled over the coronavirus pandemic, according to Norwich star Alex Tettey.

The Reds currently sit 25 points clear at the top of the table with nine games to play.

But with leagues across the world suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, it is unclear whether Jurgen Klopp’s men will be awarded the title at present.

Tettey believes if play doesn’t resume before the start of next season, Liverpool should in fact be awarded the title, however.

“It’s the same talk that Liverpool should not become champions,” he told Norwegian channel TV 2.

“They lead by 25 points. Should the league be called off, just give them the trophy. It must be fair.

“If they have to play the matches for many months, and we stay until August or September, then we just have to do it, because it’s fair to end this season.”

Norwich sit bottom of the Premier League at present.

And many Canaries fans may secretly be hoping the season is cancelled and relegations scrapped after the suspension is lifted.

But Tettey thinks the fair decision would be to continue the current campaign.

He added: “It (cancelling) is not a scenario I’m thinking about, because it’s not really very fair.

“In football, you are placed where you are because of the way you’ve performed.

“You’re going to play your way out of the situation, not get help from a bad thing. For the fans and the club, it would be very good, but it’s not fair.

“There are many scenarios, but I think we should play as fast as possible.

“UEFA will have all matches finished in June at the latest. I think they should try to stick to that, although it can be difficult.”