Premier League transfer news: Four deals that could happen this summer

Premier League transfer news continues to do the rounds despite the season being postponed due the coronavirus pandemic.

Premier League football has been put on hold because of the outbreak of the coronavirus. Fixtures have been postponed until at least April 30 but it remains to be seen whether the summer transfer window will be affected.

Which Premier League deals could be announced in the summer? United have enquired about signing Coutinho from Barcelona this summer. That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim Barca are keen to move the former Liverpool star on to boost their attempts of re-signing Neymar.

Coutinho is currently on loan at Bayern Munich, where he has scored eight goals and provided six assists in the Bundesliga this season. Chelsea attempted to sign Dembele during the January transfer window but saw their £34million bid rejected by Lyon. But 90min reports that the French side are hoping a deal can be reached in the summer.

Dembele has been in fine form this season with 22 goals and seven assists in all competitions. According to the Liverpool Echo, the Lille defender is Carlo Ancelotti’s top target this summer. Everton have kept just one clean in their last 11 outings and Ancelotti sees Magalhaes as an ideal fit. The 22-year-old has made 34 appearances in all competitions this season and has experience of playing in the Champions League.

Football Insider claims the Hammers are monitoring the West Brom playmaker ahead of a potential summer move. The Brazilian has impressed during his a season-long loan with the Baggies from Sporting Lisbon. The 23-year-old has scored six goals in the Championship and provided a remarkable 16 assists.

Which Premier League deals could be announced in the summer?