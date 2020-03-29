Premier League urged to give Liverpool title amid coronavirus chaos – ‘They are champions’

Liverpool are fearing the prospect of going another year without the Premier League title after the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Premier League chiefs have been ordered to award Liverpool the title by former Leeds striker Noel Whelan, even if the season cannot be completed. The wait goes on as league officials continue to follow the advice of the government to help determine whether the current campaign can be completed.

Clubs will again meet tomorrow to discuss different solutions to the current situation which has seen all Premier League football postponed for two weeks. Liverpool are within just one win of their first-ever Premier League title but supporters are worried that the season could be voided due to the pandemic. But according to Whelan the Reds are worthy champions and should be handed the title if the season has to end prematurely. “They have absolutely romped the league and they have been so consistent and have been the best side so far in the Premier League,” he told Football Insider. JUST IN Liverpool to offload five players this summer as Jurgen Klopp transfer target emerges

“Nobody would begrudge them lifting that trophy and being classed as champions. They are champions. “They are one win away and if the beat City, it is done. “That is why I think it is so important there is a finish to the majority of the leagues. “Fans have paid a lot of money and they want to see their team become champions and Premier League champions. DON’T MISS Jurgen Klopp addresses fears coronavirus will deny Liverpool Premier League title Three blockbuster names on Liverpool transfer radar as Atletico Madrid loss prompts action Liverpool warned Timo Werner could favour Chelsea transfer because of Jurgen Klopp problem

“Everyone has spent a lot of money and time getting to this point. “For the sake of nine games, we should take two months to conclude and do not tell me we cannot find that space in the calendar to fulfill everybody’s destiny.” The Champions League and Europa League has also been cancelled while the authorities buy themselves more time to gain a better understanding of the virus and its growth. The European Championships is set to be put back another year until the summer of 2021. That would allow domestic leagues to overrun past May and be completed in time for next season.