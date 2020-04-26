Premium Bonds: How to check whether you’ve won prize – NS&I gives unclaimed payout insight

23 SHARES Share Tweet

PREMIUM BONDS holders are not paid interest rates on these particular savings, but instead there is a chance that they would be selected for a payout in the monthly Premium Bonds prize draws.

Premium Bonds: How to check

All of these prizes are tax-free, with the payouts ranging from £25 to £1million each month. The odds of winning any prize for each £1 Bond number is 24,500 to one – something which will remain unchanged from May 2020 following the cancellation of planned cuts to interest rates.

The decision was announced last week, in response to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis. With May looming, the results of the May 2020 prize draw will soon be announced. Premium Bonds may want to check whether they’ve won a prize, and NS&I explains how this can be done. It’s something which may well be worthwhile doing too, as NS&I explained.

A reminder came last month, following the jackpot winners of the March 2020 prize draw being announced as two people based in Norwich and Cambridgeshire. At the time, the latter area had 15,042 unclaimed prizes worth a total of £510,125. This included six prizes worth £1,000 won between September 1986 and September 2014, NS&I revealed. The oldest unclaimed prize in the county is £25 and was won in October 1966 with a total holding of just £1.

Meanwhile, there were 8,117 unclaimed prizes in Norwich worth a total of £284,500. It included the largest unclaimed prize of £1,000, with seven unsuspecting Premium Bond holders having won this amount between October 1996 and March 2017. At the time of the announcement, the oldest unclaimed prize in Norwich was worth £25, with Bond number CW056200 winning in December 1971 as part of a holding worth £3. Premium Bonds: How to check NS&I says the quickest way to find out whether one has won is by using the prize checker.

This shows the user this month’s prizes, anything that has been won in the previous six draws, and any prizes older than 18 months that haven’t claimed since the Bonds first entered the draw. It’s possible to do this online, by logging in via the NS&I website. “You can get the same information from the prize checker on our app,” NS&I states. The prize checker is updated by the second working day of every month.

Those who have an Amazon Alexa also have the option to look out for the Premium Bonds prize checker skill. “Once you’ve enabled the skill you can check for prizes, find out when the next results are available and if you have any unclaimed prizes,” the website says. There is a minimum investment when it comes to Premium Bonds, and this is £25 per person. There is also an upper limit, which is £50,000.

Premium Bonds: How to check