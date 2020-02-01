President Trump and Melania head to Mar-a-lago with First Lady’s parents

President Trump and Melania Trump were spotted leaving the White House, along with the First Lady’s parents, to spend the weekend in Florida.

The Trumps were all smiles as they held hands and waved while crossing the White House’s South Lawn and boarding Marine One Friday afternoon as the Senate impeachment trial continued.

Trump saluted the Marine standing outside the helicopter while Melania – wearing a camel-colored wool cape by Chloe – climbed aboard.

Melania’s parents – Viktor Knavs and Amalija Knavs – joined the Trumps on the helicopter ride to Andrews Air Force base where they all then boarded Air Force One en route to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Trumps were on board Air Force One as the Senate voted to reject a Democratic call to hear from witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial.

Two Republicans – Utah Republican Mitt Romney and Maine Republican Susan Collins – crossed the aisle and voted along with Democrats to hear from witnesses, but they were not enough to win the vote.

The Trumps’ trip to the resort comes just hours after a Connecticut opera singer was arrested during a security breach at Mar-a-lago Friday morning.

The Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office said that Hannah Roemhild, 30, was taken into custody following the incident which occurred at about 11.40am and involved the Secret Service.

Authorities said that they first encountered Roemhild after receiving reports that she was behaving erratically and dancing on top of a car in the parking lot at Palm Beach’s Breakers Resort about 10 minutes prior to the incident.

Police followed Roemhild as she got into her rental Jeep. As they tapped on the window to get her attention, Roemhild reversed her car and speed off.

Police then chased Roemhild, who was driving at speeds of more than 70mph. At some point during the chase, she was said to have picked up a second woman, who has not yet been identified.

Roemhild then drove to Mar-a-lago’s main entrance and crashed through the resort’s first and second checkpoints.

Sheriff’s deputies and Secret Service agents then fired on her car as it approached a third checkpoint on the outer perimeter of the resort.

Police said they then lost sight of Roemhild, but she was tracked by a license plate reader at a nearby Motel 6.

Authorities said a Florida Highway Patrol trooper then tackled Roemhild as she attempted to escape into a room at the motel.

She was then taken into custody and is expected to face charges of assault on a federal officer, deadly assault on a sheriff’s deputy and various traffic charges for driving her car through the checkpoints, according to Reuters.

‘This is not a terrorist thing,’ county sheriff Ric Bradshaw told reporters, noting that the incident involved ‘someone who was obviously impaired somehow and driving very recklessly.’

Bradshaw also said that ‘There was clearly no intention.’ He did not comment on what might have motivated Roemhild’s actions, but did say that: ‘I’m not so sure she knew where she was going.’

It’s unclear if the other woman in the car with Roemhild was taken into custody.