Pret a Manger delights fans by revealing the recipe for Chocolate Chunk cookie

High street bakery Pret a Manger has delighted fans by revealing the secret recipe for their Chocolate Chunk cookies online.

The bakery posted the recipe on Facebook, saying that everyone from ‘rookie cookie makers or seasoned bakers’ could create the baked treats at home.

Social media users went wild over the thought of getting their hands on the cookies, with one commenting: ‘Crying with happiness…dream come true.’

Pret A Manger announced two weeks ago that it was temporarily closing all 400 of its UK stores in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Posting online, the high street bakery revealed: ‘We’ve been inundated with requests for the secret to our Dark Chocolate Chunk Cookies.

‘This recipe is perfect for rookie cookie makers or seasoned pro-bakers.’

They revealed the ingredients include basic baking goods like self-raising flour, caster sugar and brown sugar, and an egg, as well as a pack of large dark chocolate buttons.

The recipe advises excited bakers to combine the dry ingredients together, before adding the dark chocolate by ‘breaking it up’ in your hands.

The cookies should be baked for 10 minutes in the oven before being ‘enjoyed warm’ or put in a container to eat ‘within three days.’

Dozens of fast food fans went wild over the recipe after it was shared online, with 3,600 people liking the post on Facebook.

One commented: ‘Thankyou, this brings me great joy in a time that’s a little glum. Love you Pret.’

Another wrote: ‘Amazing. My daughter’s favourite and I can make it for her!’

Another requested a further cookie recipe be shared, adding: ‘Thankyou for sharing this recipe! The vegan dark chocolate and dark almond butter recipe would be a great next choice.’

The coffee shop closed all of it’s stores in the UK last month amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Pano Christou, CEO of the food chain Pret, said in a statement posted on social media: ‘I want to thank our amazing teams for serving you with so much passion and kindness over the recent weeks, including more than 100,000 NHS workers.

‘Pret’s first value is Happy Teams, Happy Customers and my priority is always to protect our teams as much as we can.

‘For this reason, we will be closing all our UK shops temporarily from this evening.

‘We will of course ensure any excess food goes to those who need it most.

‘We look forward to being a part of your daily lives again soon.

‘Until then, stay healthy and look after each other.’