Prices of filet mignon plunge by 40% to lowest prices in 10 YEARS

Top-shelf meats such as filet mignon have dropped to their lowest prices in a decade as steakhouses across the country are shut down due to nationwide lockdowns.

The coronavirus pandemic has seen the value of prime meats typically sold in restaurants and steakhouses plunge nearly 40 percent due to a decrease in demand.

At the same time, the cost of simpler meats like ground beef and ribeyes have surged as customers flock to stores and stock up food to wait out quarantine orders – and the prices will likely keep rising due to meat packing closures.

‘The March 20 to April 17 period saw price increases, but they were more muted. Tenderloins, typically bought at restaurants, plummeted,’ Gary Morrison, a reporter who tracks the meat industry at commodity research firm Urner Barry, said to CBS.

‘Tenderloin (filet mignon) prices are at 10-year lows as they are not typically purchased at retail. Others include outside skirts and briskets. Most people can’t or don’t have tools to cook these beef items, so discounts have become the norm,’ he added.

Worries over the country’s meat supply chain are mounting as at least 20 meatpacking plants have closed over the past two months and at least 20 workers have died of COVID-19.

Furthermore, some 6,500 workers have been infected or exposed to the virus, according to the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union. The closures and outbreaks have slashed pork production by 25 percent and beef by 10 percent.

The Urner Barry Choice Boxed Beef Cutout, which represents the estimated gross value of a beef carcass, has seen the price of meat surge from March to April.

The price of beef was set at $206.18 ‘per hundredweight’ for the week ending in March 7.

That price jumped to $240.16 in the week ending on March 20. It rose further to $260.49 on April 23, Morrison said.

As prices rose, the number of cattle slaughtered steeply decreased.

In the five-day week ended April 24, the number of cattle slaughtered was 31 percent lower than in the five-day week ended March 27, according to daily figures compiled by the Livestock Marketing Information Center. The number of hogs slaughtered was down 27 percent for that time period.

While everyday meats are seeing a surge in prices, fancier cuts can be purchased at bargain prices.

Wholesalers to Morton Williams chain of supermarkets in New York City raised beef prices by as much as $3 a pound on Wednesday, leaving the counter price of filet mignon at $10.50 a pound, according to the New York Post.

‘The last two weeks in May will be the peak of the meat crisis,’ Victor Colello, meat supervisor for the Morton Williams said. ‘The plants that have remained open are only operating at 40 percent to 50 percent capacity.’

He says the sale of cold cuts are ‘going through the roof’.

Today there are concerns over the security of the meat industry as meat processing plants across the country have been shut down due to COVID-19 outbreaks among employees, which will lead prices to rise again.

‘Now, due to the pork plant closures, prices are rising again, but this time due to a lack of supply,’ Russ Barton, a pork market reporter at Urner Barry said to CBS.

Worries over dwindling meat supplies led President Donald Trump to sign an executive order on Tuesday invoking the Defense Production Act to keep meat packing plants open.

However, it’s not clear if infected workers will return or what new measures will be put in place to assure worker safety.

‘Slaughter has been impacted significantly as more plants close for positive [COVID-19] cases, to proactively protect workers, or because labor just won’t show up,’ Morrison said.

Now a major issue facing the meat supply chain is a growing amount of animals on farms and not enough butcher facilities to take them.

‘We do not currently have the capacity to process the amount of live hogs that are out there,’ Barton said.

‘This lack of capacity then results in a lack of pork cuts being manufactured and therefore supply declines and prices rise.’

So far pork has been hit the hardest in coronavirus meat supply chain disruptions, Stephens Inc Ben Bienvenu said.

‘We estimate that roughly 20 percent to 25 percent of US processing capacity has been suspended or still remains suspended, and another 30 percent to 35 percent of total industry processing capacity lies at risk,’ he said Tuesday in a note to investors.

Tyson Foods has shuttered several of its meat packing facilities due to employee outbreaks.

Its Chairman John H. Tyson took out a full page newspaper ad on Sunday to warn the public that millions of chickens, pigs, and cattle will have to be euthanized because producers have nowhere to send them.

‘The food supply chain is breaking,’ he warned.

Tyson shut down its Waterloo, Iowa plant last week on April 22 after 180 workers got infected with the virus.

Three of the country’s biggest pork processing plants – Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, JBS pork processing in Worthington, Minnesota and Tyson Fresh Foods in Waterloo, Iowa have shut down. Together they account for 15 percent of pork production.