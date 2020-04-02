Prince Albert defends himself from rumours he contaminated Prince Charles with coronavirus

PRINCE ALBERT II of Monaco set the record straight on rumours he may have infected Prince Charles, after both positive for coronavirus.

After Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19, royal fans and commentators pointed out the Prince of Wales had attended a roundtable discussion with Prince Albert just days before the Monaco royal revealed he had contracted coronavirus. Many assumed COVID-19 had been passed on to Prince Charles by Prince Albert.

But the reigning prince of the House of Grimaldi has opened up on their last meeting on March 10, and how he believes he is not responsible for infecting Prince Charles with COVID-19. Prince Albert told RTL radio on Thursday: “I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. “I was at the other end of the table, way far away. “We nodded hello to one another, so I don’t think I can really be accused of contaminating him.

“There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days.” Prince Charles started practising social distancing a few weeks ago, when he swapped shaking hands with namaste greetings. However, the Prince of Wales attended several meetings and packed events over the past couple of weeks which, as highlighted also by Clarence House, makes it difficult to clearly pinpoint where the Prince may have got coronavirus from.

According to the Court Circular, between March 10 and March 13, when he moved to his Scottish home in Birkhall, Prince Charles met dozens of people. On the same day of the WaterAid Summit which he attended alongside Prince Albert, Prince Charles met the Commonwealth High Commissioners at St James’s Palace, attended a meeting as patron of the International Network for Traditional Building, Architecture and Urbanism and held dinner at Buckingham Palace for the Prince’s Trust. On the following day, Prince Charles held several more meetings before attending the Prince’s Trust Awards at the London Palladium.

On March 12, the heir apparent held an investiture, received the former Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney and attended a dinner in aid of the Australian Bushfire Appeal. On the same day, he also briefly met the Queen – who, as stated by Buckingham Palace, remains in good health while self-isolating with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle. Also pointing out the packed schedule of the heir apparent to the throne, Prince Albert added: “Prince Charles had a number of other opportunities to catch it.”

Just like Prince Charles, the 62-year-old Prince of Monaco is only experiencing mild symptoms. Describing his quarantine, he told People Magazine: “My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. “I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad.