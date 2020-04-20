Prince Andrew returns to royal work in ‘careful ploy’ as Duke of York ‘wants to be seen’

PRINCE ANDREW cautiously returned to work because he wants to be involved in the coronavirus effort according to a royal commentator.

Royal expert Angela Mollard and Zoe Burrell analysed the images of Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew packing bags of provisions for a hospice amid the coronavirus pandemic. Ms Mollard told the ROYALS podcast that the pictures were posted by Sarah Ferguson’s assistant in a careful ploy so that Prince Andrew did not seem self-congratulating.

Ms Burrell said: “Speaking of royal duty, bizarrely we have seen some images of Prince Andrew working for the first time since that interview.” Ms Mollard replied: “That’s right, that interview in November last year, we have not seen Prince Andrew at all. “This is really interesting, some images of Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack, they are all living together through the coronavirus crisis and they are all doing a lot of charity work. “Very tentatively Fergie did not put up these pictures herself but her personal assistant did.

“It was pictures of her and Prince Andrew packing these pink bags with cupcakes, sandwiches and toiletries for hospice workers and then delivering them. “Now you can see how cautiously this is being done. “If Sarah had posted those images herself, she would have been seen to be grandstanding. “Andrew, of course, couldn’t post them.” The royal expert continued: “It was a careful ploy so that there was no sense of self-congratulations.

“It was clear that Fergie wanted it to be seen and Andrew probably did as well that they were involved in the coronavirus effort. “What did I make of it? I am a sceptic and I think he needs to lay low.” Last month Royal expert Katie Nicholl told True Royalty TV that Prince Charles blocked Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie having roles within the Royal Family where they would represent Queen Elizabeth II. Ms Nicholl said: “What happened with Beatrice and Eugenie was problematic as well because their father wanted them to have a role within the Royal Family where they are representing the Queen.