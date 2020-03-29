Prince Charles SNUB: How Kate Middleton and Prince William may soon outshine royals

KATE MIDDLETON and Prince William are set to be “front and centre” of the Royal Family as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle prepare for their departure at the end of this month.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are expected to take on more royal responsibilities as a result of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepping down from the Royal Family on March 31, before they permanently move to north America to start a new life with their 10-month-old son Archie.

However, it is not just Meghan and Harry’s departure which is paving the way for more royal responsibility for Kate and William. Health minister Matt Hancock announced last week those over 70 would have to, in the coming weeks, stay at home in isolation. Prince Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, both fall under this category and are deemed most at risk, meaning they would need to self-isolate should the need arise. The couple have already announced they have postponed their spring tour to the Republic of Cyprus and Jordan amid the coronavirus pandemic taking hold of the world.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales’s son William and his wife Kate are set to step up in their duties. Reports claim Prince William is determined his charity, The Royal Foundation, will not take a back seat and has urged Kate to increase her involvement. A source told The Sun: “William knows he will have a lot more work this year and is happy to perform whatever duties the Queen asks of him. “But he is determined that won’t be to the detriment of his charity work.” The Prince is especially proud of his charity, which has a strong focus on mental health.

The source added: “Since his brother Harry and Meghan left the Foundation last year, the work it does has been very much in the model of how both William and Kate want it to be. “The pair of them personally drive the agenda for the Foundation’s work, attend meetings and have a huge input. “Kate is front and centre now where in the past she didn’t have as much of an input. “They are very ambitious about what they want to achieve. Performing their royal duties remains incredibly important to them and it always will. “But the Foundation is where their passion lists and where they believe they can have a huge impact in 2020.”

William is understood to have “clear and determined” ambitions for himself and Kate over the coming year. The source continued: “Put simply he wants to help bring about a crusade on the issue and feels incredibly passionate about it. “Delivering on those aims and ambitions are important to him and he has already drawn up a hectic timetable with his team within the Foundation. “Two of the biggest areas are around mental health and supporting those who work in the emergency services.”