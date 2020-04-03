Prince Charles speaks out for first time since testing positive for coronavirus

PRINCE CHARLES has posted a message to his fans, speaking out for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus on Wednesday.

Prince Charles has delivered a message to royal fans after confirming he had contracted coronavirus. The Prince of Wales thanked fans for the huge amount of support he has received since testing positive for the potentially deadly virus.

A statement on the Clarence House Twitter account said: “Thank you for all your ‘Get Well Soon’ messages for His Royal Highness. “He is enormously touched by your kind words.” Charles is conducting meetings by phone as he recovers from the virus and is mirroring other members of the monarchy who are using a combination of video conferencing and calls to carry out royal duties.

Scotland’s chief medical officer has again defended the decision to test the heir to the throne for coronavirus, saying there were “very good reasons” behind the move. Charles is self-isolating at his Scottish home Birkhall, in Aberdeenshire, while his wife the Duchess of Cornwall is living separately from her husband in the property after she tested negative for Covid-19. A Clarence House spokesman declined to give a update on Charles’ health status after it was announced yesterday he had tested positive for coronavirus.

But he said the prince was working at his desk as usual and had received hundreds of “get well soon” wishes sent to him at Clarence House – a mixture of cards, but mostly digital messages. A source said it was “business as usual” for the prince, adding: “The general plan is the prince will continue maintaining a diary of work but it will be done through telephone calls and digital conferencing. “He is likely to focus on core areas – his Sustainable Markets Council work for the environment, his Prince’s Foundation and Prince’s Trust work.”

Dr Catherine Calderwood, Scotland’s chief medical officer, said: “I have spoken to the team in Grampian who were looking after the individual. “My understanding is there were very good reasons for that person and his wife to be tested, and obviously I wouldn’t be able to disclose anything else that I know because of patient confidentiality.” Some medical workers who are self-isolating have been unable to get tested to see if they could come back to work.

Both Charles, 71, and Camilla, 72, were tested on Monday. Clarence House said Charles had been displaying “mild symptoms” of the illness but was in good health and spirits. A source said: “Medical advice is that it is unlikely to escalate into a more serious case”.

