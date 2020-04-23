Prince Charles’s secret health condition revealed by Prince William in rare interview

PRINCE CHARLES has been suffering from a series of health issues over the past few years, his son Prince William revealed in a rare interview.

Prince Charles suffered from several mild respiratory issues in the past, Prince William said in a recent interview. The Duke of Cambridge was asked what he felt when he discovered his father tested positive for coronavirus.

William spoke about how anxious he was for the Prince of Wales – but also revealed he found comfort in thinking his father would beat coronavirus just like he had previously got over other respiratory issues. The Duke told the BBC: “I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned. “He fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky.

“And so I was a little bit worried. “But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years, and so I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him.” Prince Charles tested positive for coronavirus on March 24, after suffering from mild symptoms for a few days. Following the diagnosis, the Prince of Wales self-isolated in one wing of his Scottish home in Birkhall and, following the advice of his doctors, he ended his quarantine after seven days.

Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, spoke about the ups and downs that many are experiencing at the moment while the country remains in the grip of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duke and Duchess told people to remember that taking care of mental health is just as important as the physical wellbeing. Kate said: “While that’s hugely important we mustn’t forget our mental well-being as well and making sure you’re reaching out to those people around you that you have access to – even if it’s over the phone or online to really make sure you have those conversations.”

Similarly, Prince William urged people in need of mental health support not to undermine their problems thinking they are “not worthy of support” at this time. He said: “It’s important that other people aren’t forgotten and those who do need help, and do need support, and haven’t necessarily ever had to think about their mental well-being, start to do that in this weird climate we’re in.” Among the problems many may encounter, Kate and William listed pressure, stress and isolation. Prince William added: “If we are going to go forward with more time spent in lockdown, then there is going to be an ever-increasing need for people to look after their mental health and take it seriously and also know where to go to get the support they might need.”

To further push this message, the Cambridges aided once again the Public Health England’s Every Mind Matters initiative. Lending their voices for an advert focused on the online tool, Prince William and Kate reminded the UK “we can all do something to look after our mental wellbeing at this time”. In the video, Prince William said: “All over the country, people are staying at home to protect the NHS and save lives. “It’s not always easy, we can feel frustrated, miss loved ones, or get anxious.”