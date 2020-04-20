Prince George SNUB: Why Prince Louis and Charlotte to get special attention in weeks ahead

KATE, DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE and Prince William are spending lockdown in Norfolk with their three children. Here’s one reason Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will get special attention in the coming weeks when Prince George won’t

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William’s three youngsters are all known to enjoy playing outdoors and the royal tots will be making the mosts of the gardens at Anmer Hall during lockdown. The Cambridges are expected to remain at their Norfolk country home until social-distancing measures are relaxed and they can return to London.

Prince George, six, will take a back seat in the coming weeks as his two younger siblings – Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, one, mark very special milestones. Prince Louis will turn two-years-old on April 23 and Princess Charlotte will mark her fifth birthday on May 2. While birthday celebrations may be toned down amid the current coronavirus crisis both royal youngsters are bound to get some special attention on their big days. Mum Kate has previously opened up about how she loves to make her children’s birthday cakes.

She told TV chef Mary Berry: “I love making the cake. “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.” Kate is extremely close to her parents Carole, 65, and Michael Middleton, 70, who often help out with babysitting. However, they will have to stay away from their grandchildren’s upcoming birthdays which are likely to fall under lockdown.

This may prove particularly hard for Carole who runs her own party supplies business which specialises in children’s birthday parties. While Kate may have had her mum to hand in previous years this time all the planning will be down to her and William. Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte aren’t the only royals with a birthday around the corner as the Queen will turn 94 on April 21. While the Queen usually spends her birthday with family this year it will just be her and Prince Philip, 98, who are currently self-isolating at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s official birthday celebrations are known as Trooping the Colour and are held every June. However, the spectacular parade which usually draws large crowds in central London, has been called of amid the coronavirus crisis. In a heartfelt address to the nation the Queen acknowledge the pain felt by families being kept apart at this difficult time. She said: “Today, once again, many will feel a painful sense of separation from their loved ones. “But now, as then, we know, deep down, that it is the right thing to do.”