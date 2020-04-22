Prince Harry admits the ONE thing he feels ‘guilty’ about during lockdown with Meghan

PRINCE HARRY admitted he is be struggling with guilt as he, Meghan Markle and Archie spend the coronavirus lockdown in America.

During a video call to parents and carers of severely ill children, Prince Harry opened up about the importance of mental wellbeing during the coronavirus lockdown. Prince Harry noted that under the stress of the lockdown moods can quickly change. He also revealed he has been feeling guilty about now having so much family time to spend with Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Harry commended the carers and parents for their efforts during the crisis and went into greater detail of some difficulties he had been having at home with Meghan and Archie. He said: "I can't even begin to imagine how hard it is for you guys. "Me, having one kid at 11 months old is tough enough. "There are a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time, like being able to have family time.

“So much family time that you almost think, do I feel guilty about having so much family time? “Well, you have got to celebrate those moments where you are on the floor in hysterics because of something that has happened. “Then inevitably, half an hour later, maybe a day later there is going to be something that you have to deal with. “Right now there is no way you can run away from it, you can’t even distract yourself from it in another room.

“As long as you guys are looking after yourselves and each other that is the best thing you can do.” Royal commentators have argued Prince Harry may be feeling more isolated than he expected with the Megxit move. Royal expert Angela Mollard has argued that the Prince will have to deal with the difficulties of separation from the coronavirus pandemic and his exit from the Royal Family. In addition to stepping down from working royal life, Harry is also physically far away from his family as he and Meghan moved to LA earlier this month.