Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear at JP Morgan event

Prince Harry revealed he has been in therapy for the last seven years to cope with the loss of his mother during his keynote speech at a JPMorgan summit in Miami on Thursday night after being introduced on-stage by Meghan.

The Alternative Investment Summit is the first public appearance Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, have made since they left the royal family two weeks ago in search of a private life, and is believed to have earned them between $500,000 and $1million.

The star-studded event at the 1 Hotel South beach attracted business titans and celebrities like Bob Kraft, Alex Rodriguez and Magic Johnson.

Sources told Page Six that Gayle King introduced Meghan to the stage which was erected under an enormous tent on the beach. Meghan then spoke briefly about her ‘love for her husband’ then introduced him. After the speech, they are believed to have had a private dinner with some of the other esteemed guests.

‘Harry spoke about mental health and how he has been in therapy for the past few years to try to overcome the trauma of losing his mother.

‘He talked about how the events of his childhood affected him and that he has been talking to a mental health professional.

‘Harry also touched on Megxit, saying while it has been very difficult on him and Meghan, he does not regret their decision to step down as senior royals because he wants to protect his family.

‘He does not want Meghan and their son Archie to go through what he did as a child,’ the source said.

The visit to the luxury five-star hotel marks the first public appearance Meghan and Harry have made as a couple since their shock announcement that they were taking a step back from royal duties.

While the pair have not confirmed their appearance, someone close told DailyMail.com on Friday: ‘I can confirm reports the Sussexes attended a JP Morgan gathering in Miami yesterday, where the Duke spoke.’

One insider said they were ‘smart’ to take the gig.

‘[It was] a very smart move to get in with some of the world’s richest people.

‘The conference is all about building wealth for future generations, and making the world better for future generations, a topic close to Harry’s heart.

‘Harry talked a lot about his and Meghan’s decision to step down as senior royals, because of the trauma he suffered and how he doesn’t want the same to happen to his family.

‘He said despite how difficult the separation with the British royal family has been, he does not regret their decision, saying that he and Meghan are optimistic about their future, optimistic about being able to be financially independent while still working on projects that mean a lot to them and supporting the charities they believe in,’ the unnamed source told Page Six.

It is not clear how Harry and Meghan – who were widely criticized for taking private jets last year after preaching about climate change publicly – traveled to Florida.

JPMorgan’s private Gulfstream jet had flown to Vancouver Airport in Canada, near to where the couple have been living since quitting royal life.

It then left at at 12.10pm Wednesday and landed in Palm Beach at 8.03pm. Harry and Meghan stayed at Serena Williams’ home in Palm Beach during the appearance.

It is unclear if they were on that jet. Palm Beach is around 80 miles north of Miami.

As she left the hotel on Friday, DailyMail.com spoke to Gayle King who was coy about her involvement in the event.

Hopping into a limo, she said: ‘What interview? Why do you think they were here?’

When we pressed her for details, she smiled broadly and added, cryptically: ‘Where do you people get your information from? I’m glad you’re in Miami’.

Harry’s wife and an array of well-heeled investors and celebrities were said to have hung on the Prince’s every word as he came on stage.

‘Harry told the audience he started seeing a therapist at 28 as he struggled with the trauma caused by his Mother’s death,’ dished the insider.

‘He said he felt trapped as a Royal although he said that relationship with the Queen was still OK.’

Details on the super-exclusive event were being kept under wraps today.

But attendees are believed to have included Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez, Magic Johnson, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, the architect Norman Foster, Russian heiress Dasha Zhukova and her husband Stavros Niarchos.

The Sussexes have been lying low in their $14million Canadian hideaway with baby Archie since they left the royal family.

The amount that they were paid for the event is so far unknown.

Hello! magazine is also reporting the pair were asked to present the Best Picture award at Sunday’s Oscars.

Though they were ‘honored’ to have been asked, they turned it down, according to an unnamed source cited by the magazine.

Ronn Torossian, CEO of New York-based PR firm 5W Public Relations,told Dailymail.com that he would expert the couple to have made between $500,000 and $1million from the appearance.

‘One would imagine they flew privately from Canada to Miami, had a hotel suite, and hair and makeup artist, which could cost $100,000 to $250,000 in expenses,’ he said.

‘Harry and Meghan will be the highest-paid speakers that exist on the corporate market.

‘I would not be shocked if they earned in excess of $1million. Over the year their earning power could be unlimited.’

PR executive Simon Huck – who is a friend of the Kardashians – has already estimated that Meghan alone can make $100million this year.

Among the many celebrities in attendance at Thursday’s event is Magic Johnson, Alex Rodriguez and Bob Kraft.

Gayle King is in the midst of her own scandal and, according to best friend Oprah, is ‘not going well’.

She faced fierce backlash this week over an interview she did with WNBA star Lisa Leslie where she asked Leslie about the 2003 rape allegation against Kobe Bryant.

It was a brief moment in an otherwise wide-ranging interview but CBS This Morning tweeted it as a promo.

It drew the ire of celebrities and Bryant fans who accused King of trying to sully his legacy and push Leslie into condemning him.