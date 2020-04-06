Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ditch Sussex Royal brand – but won’t reveal new one yet

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are axing their ‘Sussex Royal’ brand in one last post on Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are ditching their “Sussex Royal” brand online.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they will no longer post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account or update their website, but have delayed announcing a new name for their brand.

A spokeswoman said: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex would prefer that in the immediate weeks and months, the focus remains on the global response to Covid-19.”

She added: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their pre-existing charitable commitments while developing their future non-profit organisation.”

In a final post on their Sussex Royal Instagram, Harry and Meghan said: “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to good in the world.”

A spokeswoman said the update marked their March 31 transition from working members of the royal family.

In a final post on their Sussex Royal Instagram, Harry and Meghan said: “Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to good in the world.”

A spokeswoman said the update marked their March 31 transition from working members of the royal family.

The duke and duchess will officially walk away from the royal family at the end of the day – starting a new life in America.

Harry and Meghan’s desire to earn money while remaining members of the monarchy was unworkable and so they chose to leave and become financially independent.

But their impending exit from The Firm – dubbed Megxit – comes as the country braces itself for the worst of the coronavirus pandemic expected in the coming weeks.

Harry’s father the Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 after experiencing mild symptoms and phoned Harry last week to tell him the news.

An official spokeswoman for the Sussexes said they had “no plans” to ask the US government for resources, following months of speculation about who would pay for their security when they step back as senior royals.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the US government for security resources,” the spokeswoman said.

“Privately-funded security arrangements have been made.”

Harry and Meghan have moved from their exclusive Vancouver Island home to Los Angeles, where Meghan was born and grew up and her mother Doria Ragland still lives.

The duchess has a network of friends in the city and has effectively returned to her former life with husband and baby son Archie, and are now said to be living in lockdown close to Hollywood in accordance with the sunshine state’s Covid-19 containment measures.

The duke and duchess will formally step down as senior members of the monarchy from Tuesday and have already forged ahead with plans to create their new public roles.

It is said they want to make a change in the “armed forces arena” and will make the military central to their charitable work.

Reports have claimed issues such as medical care and homelessness for veterans and injured service personnel, both in the UK and the United States, are to be a focus of their new charitable organisation likely to be launched in the coming weeks.

The couple are also expected to announce a new name for their Sussex Royal brand in the next few days after they conceded in February the word royal could not be used following their decision to leave the monarchy.

Their popular Instagram account uses the name Sussexroyal, as does a website set up by the couple after their decision to to stop carrying out official royal duties in favour of financial freedom.

In other news Meghan has already begun her life in the commercial world, narrating a new Disney film about a family of elephants and their journey across Africa available to stream from April 3.

She will not receive a payment – Disney will make a donation to the wildlife organisation Elephants Without Borders supported by Harry – but it will be a calling card to other global entertainment companies.

The couple faced criticism after video footage emerged of Harry at the premiere of The Lion King in London last July, praising Meghan’s ability to do voiceover work to the then head of Disney Bob Iger.

From Tuesday, the monarch’s grandson and his wife will no longer use their HRH styles as they pursue their new life of personal and financial freedom, mostly in North America.

But aides have said the couple, who are retaining Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, will be in the UK regularly.