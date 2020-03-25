Prince Harry and Meghan Markle post a global Mother’s Day message thanking ‘Mummy, Mum, Mom, Mama’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have paid a very global tribute to mothers ‘all over the world’ in a social media post shared on UK’s Mother’s Day.

Taking to the Sussex Royal Instagram account, Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, penned: ‘No matter what you call your mum, this Mother’s Day in the UK, we honour the mums all over the world who do so much every single day, and now more than ever.’

They shared the touching caption alongside a blue background which featured a variation of different ways in which sons and daughters universally address their mums – including ‘mummy, mom, mama, granny, and nan – before simply concluding: ‘Thank you.’

Californian-born Meghan Markle, who will celebrate her first Mother’s Day in the US on May 10, became a mum to Archie, now 10 months, on May 6, when he was born at 5.26am weighing 7lbs 3oz.

At the official press call after introducing Archie to the world, Meghan, who spoke for three minutes from inside the majestic St George’s Hall at Windsor Castle, declared: ‘It’s magic, it’s pretty amazing. He’s just been the dream so it’s been a special couple of days.

‘I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy. He has the sweetest temperament, he’s really calm.’

The royal couple’s Mother’s Day Instagram post comes hours after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a more personal message, alongside treasured photos and a card Prince George made for Kate.

Taking to the Kensington Palace Royal Instagram account, the Duke, 37, and Duchess of Cambridge, 38, penned: ‘To mothers new and old and families spending today together and apart – we are thinking of you all at this difficult time. Happy Mother’s Day.’

Their images included a previously unseen snap of the duke and duchess giving George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, a piggyback, one of William and brother Prince Harry as youngsters with their late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

Elsewhere, another photo showed Kate as a baby in the arms of her mother, Carole Middleton.

Six-year-old George’s colourful card – an expertly-crafted collage made of card, paint and tissue paper – depicted a yellow vase with three red flowers.

Meanwhile, the royal family shared a black and white image of the Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, in 1951 with her mother, Queen Elizabeth, holding on to their hats as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for a wedding.

On Instagram, a message said the royals were thinking of mothers everywhere on what could be ‘a different and difficult day’ as the nation is urged to avoid visiting their parents amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The message read: ‘Mothering Sunday is a chance to thank and celebrate all mothers and caregivers, wherever they may be.

‘Today may be a different and difficult day for those who would usually plan to spend time with their mothers, as we adapt to the necessary changes and disruption to our normal routine and regular patterns of life.

‘But for all Mums everywhere, we are thinking of you, and wish you all a very special Mother’s Day.’

Clarence House wished people a Happy Mother’s Day ‘particularly in a year when families may not be able to be together’.

The post featured an image of a young Prince Charles playing in the Clarence House garden with his mother in 1950.