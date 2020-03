Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘breathtaking’ umbrella photo

Royal fans gushed over ‘beautifully breathtaking’ photographs of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle giving each other the ‘look of love’ in the rain as they made their first post-Megxit appearance on Thursday.

The Duke, 35, and Duchess of Sussex, 38, as they stepped out arm-in-arm underneath an umbrella to attended the awards evening at Mansion House in London.

And royal enthusiasts across the nation were quick to take to social media – with many saying the smiley snaps looked like something ‘out of a movie scene.’

‘Only Harry and Meghan could make a rainy day look this romantic,’ enthused one, while a second penned: ‘Novels should be written off this photo alone.’

Photographer Samir Hussein, who captured the magical moment, said: ‘It’s a one in a million when all the elements you could wish for as a photographer come together – perfect timing, great lighting, strong symbolism and amazing subjects make this a magical photo I am extremely proud of.’

Social media users were equally impressed, with one commenting: ‘This looks like it came out of a photoshoot,’ commented a third, while a fourth added: ‘Wow, what a great shot! Can I get lighting and fake rain to follow me everywhere so I can get a shot like this!’

In one of the snaps, Meghan and Harry can be seen gazing at each other and smiling as they tackle the wet weather conditions and cobbled streets arm-in-arm.

A second photograph sees the royal couple with their backs to the lens as the flashes from the photographers’ cameras lights up the darkness and emphasises the rain drops.

Robert Jobson, author of The Royal Family Operations Manual published by Haynes, told MailOnline: ‘I think in the photos – particularly from the guys in the street – the couple looked blissfully happy, relaxed, all smiles.

‘It also seemed by the way they worked the room and dealt with the media attention that they were enjoying being back.

‘It sensed, and always have, that should their priorities change there would be a way back for Meghan and Harry inside the royal fold should they want it.’

Prince Charles’s biographer Tom Bower added that last night’s appearance by the Sussexes had something of the air of an audition about it.

‘For weeks, under the supervision of their American advisors, Megan and Harry had been preparing for last night’s debut appearance,’ he said.

‘Do or die, they bet the bank on pulling it off. Both needed to show their love for each other, their glamourous image and therefore their commercial value.

‘Potential clients across the globe needed to be convinced that they could stir the crowds to roar in approval.

‘Over the next weeks we’ll see whether they pulled off a successful audition for Hollywood.’

Yesterday marked the couple’s first official public appearance in Britain following the Megxit crisis and preparations to step down as senior royals.

The former Suits actress, who looked gorgeous in a £950 bright blue gown by Victoria Beckham, was called a ‘glowing queen’ by fans who went wild over her appearance.

And many were so taken by the ‘stunning’ photographs, they couldn’t believe they were real.

‘A picture is worth a thousand words. Love them!’ wrote one, while a second complimented: ‘This looks like it came out of a photo shoot.’

A third wrote: ‘The most wonderful picture of them,’ while a further enthused: ‘Beautiful picture. They look so happy.’

The Duchess of Sussex said it was ‘very nice to be back’ as she made her first public appearance in the UK last night since she and her husband Prince Harry announced they were stepping down as senior working royals.

The couple put on a confident display as they arrived in pouring rain at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at London’s Mansion House, smiling broadly as they stepped out of their official car.

Sheltering under an umbrella as they arrived, the duke wore a dark blue suit, white shirt and blue tie, while American former actress Meghan was dressed in a turquoise Victoria Beckham pencil midi dress.

A crowd of about 50 people, standing behind barriers, braved the rain under umbrellas to catch a glimpse of the the duke and duchess. There were cheers and applause as they walked by, but also one loud boo.

The couple were there to honour the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who have taken part in remarkable sporting and adventure challenges over the last year.

All eyes were on Meghan who has not been seen in this country since she and Harry made the dramatic announcement that they were quitting public life in early January, much to the distress of the Queen.

She presented the Celebrating Excellence Award during the event and said: ‘Its very nice to be back. Its the third year I’ve had the incredible fortune of joining my husband here. It’s just the most inspiring space.

‘When we were watching the [nomination]videos all the way in Canada we had the same moment of “how are you going to choose?” Well, we’ve done our best.’

The evening event was the couple’s first joint official appearance since announcing their decision to step down as senior royals, which takes effect on March 31.

Harry, who has been made to give up his official patronages after deciding to move to Canada, is being allowed to retain his private links with organisations such as The Endeavour Fund, of which he is patron.

The duke presented Army veteran Tom Oates with the final prize of the night, the Henry Worsley Award, which is given to an individual who has best inspired others through adversity.

Mr Oates lost his fiancee weeks after returning back from Afghanistan when she was struck by a car in front of him.

He now supports others with metal health difficulties and regularly speaks about his own experiences at events.

In his speech the duke spoke emotionally about time in the military, saying: ‘Meghan and I are so happy to be back here with you, to celebrate each and every one of you for your achievements, your service and your resilience.

‘For some, the military community represents a brotherhood or sisterhood that no other organisation can provide, and for others it’s a way of life which you never want to leave. For a lot of us, it’s both.

‘Being able to serve Queen and Country is something we all are rightly proud of, and it never leaves us. Once served, always serving! ‘

He added: ‘A lot of you tonight have told me you have my back, well I’m also here to tell you, I’ve always got yours.’

Prior to the ceremony, the Harry and Meghan mingled with guests, which included television star Ross Kemp, during a reception event.

At times, the duke was very animated as he joked with award nominees, while Meghan asked questions and listened intently, clutching her purse by her side.

Ex-Royal Marine Lee Spencer, who holds the world record for the fastest unsupported row across the Atlantic Ocean despite losing his right leg in an accident, won the award, which was collected by his wife.

Later a military veteran has proposed to his partner on stage in front of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Danny Holland, who won the Recognising Achievement award, got down on one knee and produced a ring to his girlfriend during the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday.

There was an audible gasp from the audience, while Meghan smiled and placed her hands in the centre of her chest as Harry applauded the couple.

Harry and Meghan’s departure was slightly warmer than their arrival – with onlookers raucously singing ‘Come on ‘arry!’ over and over again.

The Endeavour Fund supports service personnel keen to use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

At a reception with supporters, nominees and their families, Harry and Meghan chatted to Claire Spencer, 52, whose husband, Lee ‘Frank’ Spencer was nominated for an award.

She complimented Meghan on his amazing she looked given that she had just had a baby.

She said afterward: ‘Oh yes, well he is ten months now and is into everything.’

Asked what she thought of Harry’s decision to step back as a working royal, she said: ‘I think he does an amazing job, as does she, and we should just let them lives the life they want to live. I know what a difference Endeavour has made to my husband’s life since he lost a leg and I hold Harry personally responsible for that. Life is too short.’

Harry was heard to tell the nominee before posing for a picture with them, alongside Meghan: ‘We create this opportunity for you guys. You are the ones that pick it up. Respect.’

The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick serving personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community.

The awards ceremony host, a former soldier and friend of Harry’s, JJ Chalmers, also said he supported his decision to step back from public life.

He said: ‘It’s fantastic to have them here. Obviously their support for the Endeavour Fund, the Invictus Games has never gone away because it is so personally important to them.

‘You look at Harry’s service and that is what created this Fund. What they share is a partnership and their commitment to helping others which the Endeavour Fund is all about.

‘There’s a lot of noise out there on social media and the like. But ultimately you have got to look at the last couple of years of their life together. The biggest change in their life is becoming parents and that changes your priorities. ‘

He said that Harry has created two organisations in the Endeavour Awards and the Invictus Games that could survive on their own without him if need be, saying: ‘What he has created, he has created with sustainability. They aren’t Prince Harry’s, he has created something that can hopefully stand on their own two feet. But they are causes so close to his heart so we hope he will stay involved.’

He added: ‘Tonight is about celebrating the amazing achievements of some amazing men and women but its also something of a family reunion.

‘The wonderful thing is that we have all succeeded and are now off doing out own thing. The little birds have flown. We have Paralympian, world champions, television presenters….but we were all just lost souls at one time. And they put us back on the straight and narrow. ‘

There will be four prizes awarded: Recognising Achievement Award, Celebrating Excellence Award, Henry Worsley Award and The Community Impact Award, a new award for this year.

Meghan will present the Celebrating Excellence Award and Harry the Henry Worsley Award, to the individual who has best inspired others through the demonstration of determination in the face of adversity.

It is named in honour of career soldier and adventurer Henry Worsley, who tragically lost his life in January 2016 whilst attempting to cross the Antarctic landmass, solo and unsupported, in order to raise money for the Endeavour Fund.

Before the ceremony the couple will attend a reception where they will meet the inspiring nominees, as well as endeavour participants and key supporters of the Endeavour Fund.

Since its launch in 2012, the Endeavour Fund has supported 108 projects with over £3 million of grants that have directly assisted over 6,000 of those injured in service. Through their own fundraising, these endeavours have collectively raised over £2.5 million for others.

Their appearance on Thursday evening came after Meghan was earlier in the day seen leaving the exclusive Goring Hotel – the Queen’s favourite restaurant.

Her Majesty visits the five-star luxury hotel annually – which is located next to Buckingham Palace and boasts exclusive dining rooms and is frequented by royals and celebrities alike.

Meghan wore a camel coat and £615 Aquazzura black heels and smiled as she left the London hotel, where rooms cost up to £8,400 a night.

Her husband Prince Harry was also spotted leaving the hotel just moments earlier as a member of the concierge team held an umbrella over his head in the rain.

It is understood the couple were at the hotel for a private lunch but will not be staying there.

Instead, Meghan and Harry, who are thought to have left their nine-month-old baby Archie in Canada, will be residing at their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, while back in the UK.

Buckingham Palace declined to comment as to whether the Queen, who was carrying out audiences at her London residence on Thursday, met with Harry and Meghan.

The annual event celebrates the achievements of wounded, sick and injured servicemen and women who have taken part in sporting and adventure challenges.

Thursday marked the first joint official royal engagement by the Duke and Duchess since revealing that they would step down from royal duties on March 31.

The Goring is a long-time favourite of the royals, with the Duchess of Cambridge staying in its Royal Suite on the night before her wedding to William in 2011.

It is the only hotel to have received the Royal Warrant, awarded in 2013, for services to hospitality and was a firm favourite with the Queen Mother.

She was a big fan of a lobster dish called Eggs Drumkilbo which is still on the menu in the Michelin-starred restaurant The Dining Room.

The Queen enlisted its pastry chefs to bake the cake for Prince Charles’s christening in 1948 and has regularly chosen the establishment for her staff Christmas party.

The 110-year-old hotel is a favourite with the wealthy and famous and is still privately owned by the Goring family.

It is fitted with carpets made by the French firm which supplied the Palace of Versailles while some of its rooms have lighting that adapts with the seasons.

Harry waved to well-wishers outside Buckingham Palace yesterday as he was driven away in a Range Rover after a series of internal meetings with his team.

The Queen was holding one-to-one audiences in her London residence yesterday, although it was not clear whether Harry spoke to his 93-year-old grandmother.

It came after they had a ‘heart to heart’ for four hours in her private apartments at Windsor Castle on Sunday about his imminent departure from the Royal Family.

Harry is said to have requested the meeting, and the Queen – who last saw her grandson during their showdown at Sandringham in January after Harry broke the news that he and Meghan were quitting – was happy to agree.

The Queen is believed to have told her grandson that she was keen to keep the door open for him and Meghan to return and stressed that he would be welcomed back from Canada at any time.

Harry, who has always enjoyed a warm relationship with his grandmother, was apparently keen to ‘clear the air’ before he and Meghan formally step down as working royals on March 31.

He has been staying at Frogmore Cottage, the couple’s home on the Queen’s Windsor estate, since returning to the UK last week to undertake a handful of final official engagements.

He and Meghan have agreed to pay back £2.4million in taxpayer funds used to rebuild the property in light of their decision to relocate to North America.

It is understood that he and his grandmother shared a light lunch and tea as they discussed his future.

The Queen was left deeply upset after Harry and Meghan decided to suddenly announce their plans to step down and move abroad in early January in an apparent effort to bounce the Royal Family into agreeing to their demands to retain the trappings of royal life, while pursuing independent commercial careers.

And the couple were taken aback when Buckingham Palace made clear its displeasure and insisted that Harry would have to relinquish his HRH title as a non working royal and hand back their official patronages and his military positions, as well as dropping their plans to market themselves as ‘Sussex Royal’.

The Queen is said to be ‘very sad’ that she sees so little of Harry and Meghan’s son Archie, her great-grandson.

The meeting at the weekend was said to have been ‘productive and positive’. One source said Harry was seen leaving ‘deep in thought’.

But the couple have decided to leave Archie in Canada, meaning his British family haven’t seen him for more than four months.

Last autumn, American ex-actress Meghan opened up about her struggles with royal life in an ITV documentary filmed on their Africa tour.

She said she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a ‘stiff upper lip’ but she was not prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest.

‘It’s not enough to just survive something, that’s not the point of life. You have got to thrive,’ she added. Meghan told presenter Tom Bradby: ‘Not many people have asked if I’m OK.’

The Sussexes attended the previous annual Endeavour Fund Awards ceremony in February 2019, when the duchess was heavily pregnant with Archie.

They were last seen together on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

A summit of senior royals was later convened by the Queen at Sandringham to discuss the issue, with Harry sitting down for talks with his grandmother, father the Prince of Wales and brother the Duke of Cambridge.

It was eventually announced they would give up royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority spent in North America, no longer be known as HRHs, and their lives as working royals would end on March 31.

The Endeavour Fund is a body set up by the Royal Foundation to finance inspiring sporting and adventure projects aiding the recovery of veterans.

Today’s engagement is part of a final run of official appearances by the couple.

Tomorrow, Harry will join Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience, a museum about British motor racing.

Harry and Meghan will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7 and the following day the duchess will mark International Women’s Day.

The duke and duchess will join the Queen and other royals at the Commonwealth Day service in Westminster Abbey on March 9, their last official appearance as HRHs.

Body language guru Judi James claimed the couple appeared ‘like-minded’ and ‘mutually-adoring’ at the event, explaining they displayed signs they are as in love than ever as they showed off their ‘honeymoon style’ affection.

Judi revealed how the couple used matching body language to ‘announce’ that they remain a ‘like-minded’ and loved-up couple.

She told FEMAIL: ‘Running the gauntlet of rain, cheers and a few boos, Harry and Meghan used a dazzling display of eye-gazing, mirrored pinging smiles and loving, intimate touch rituals to announce the fact that they are still a very like-minded and mutually-adoring couple.’

She went on to say that the Duke of Sussex seemed particularly excited at the event and overjoyed to have Meghan ‘on his arm’.

Judi went on: ‘There was a new gloss to their simple but co-ordinated styling that hinted they’d upped their game in terms of A-list impact but Harry’s reddened, rounded cheeks and the gleam in his eyes suggested he was still excited to be arriving back with his wife on his arm.’

Judi explained: ‘Their pose to camera as they walked into the venue probably defined their message best.

‘Gazing into one another’s eyes they both performed twinned smiles that were wide enough to ensure we got the message in terms of their mutual happiness.’

Meanwhile, once the couple were seated inside, Prince Harry could be seen affectionately holding his wife as they sat together.

Judi revealed: ‘Sitting together later Harry stretched one arm out across Meghan’s lap to hold her hand in that ‘on-going honeymoon’ style they were always known for.’

She explained: ‘Their rituals of intimate touch and intense, adoring eye-gazing are usually most common during the honeymoon period of a relationship when romantic traits are the norm. They still perform them well beyond that period.’

The couple helped celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their first appearance since they visited Canada House before announcing their step down from royal duties.

The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of men and women who use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

Meghan’s appearance last night is her first since announcing her plans to step back as a senior royal in January.

Last autumn, American ex-actress Meghan opened up about her struggles with royal life in an ITV documentary filmed on their Africa tour.

She said she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a ‘stiff upper lip’ but she was not prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest.

Meghan was last seen with Prince Harry on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

It was eventually announced they would give up royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority spent in North America, no longer be known as HRHs, and their lives as working royals would end on March 31.

The Duchess of Sussex wowed in an electric turquoise figure-hugging dress as she made her first post-Megxit appearance at the Endeavour Awards last night.

Meghan Markle, 38, looked gorgeous in the £950 bright blue gown by Victoria Beckham as she attended the awards evening at Mansion House in London alongside Prince Harry, 35, last night.

It is the couple’s first official public appearance in Britain following the Megxit crisis and prepares to step down as a senior royal.

She swept her hair back into a stylish pony-tail, revealing a set of gold hoop earrings.

The dress, which comes with a £950 pricetag, is described online as ‘inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt’.

The Duchess swapped her usual low key make-up for a stunning glamorous look on Thursday, bold dark eyeshadow, highlighter and a metallic lipstick.

The royal is known for her love of designer brands, and rarely wears the same outfits twice, selecting new outfits from favourite designers such as Givenchy and Victoria Beckham on almost every appearance.

Victoria and her husband, former England footballer David Beckham, were among the guests at Harry and Meghan’s star-studded royal wedding in 2018.

The former singer launched her fashion label in 2008.

Since she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018, the mother-of-one has worn a parade of designer outfits from brands such as Dior, Prada and Chanel and an array of expensive accessories.

Her maternity wardrobe is believed to have cost over half a million pounds, and further boosted by decadent jewellery, which adds financial value to several of her outfits.

Her royal wardrobe, only taking into account the cost of items once and not counting recycled items, came to a staggering £947,132.49.

The couple will help celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women next Thursday, 5th March, in their first appearance since they visited Canada House before announcing their step down from royal duties.

The engagement will be the first in three joint engagements the couple will undertake in early March, before they officially step down as senior royals.

The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of men and women who use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

The annual awards, now in their fourth year, brings together hundreds of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans as well as their families, friends and supporters of the military community.

The awards ceremony, which will be hosted by former Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, will see four prizes awarded on the night.

The prizes include The Recognising Achievement Award, The Celebrating Excellence Award, The Henry Worsley Award and the The Community Impact Award.

Upon arrival, the Sussexes will attend a pre-ceremony reception where they will meet the inspiring nominees, as well as endeavour participants and key supporters of the Endeavour Fund.

They will then attend the awards ceremony, where they will each present an award. Harry will also give a short speech.

Meghan’s appearance last night was her first since announcing her plans to step back as a senior royal in January.

Last autumn, American ex-actress Meghan opened up about her struggles with royal life in an ITV documentary filmed on their Africa tour.

She said she had tried to cope with the pressures by putting on a ‘stiff upper lip’ but she was not prepared for the intensity of tabloid interest.

Meghan was last seen with Prince Harry on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

It was eventually announced they would give up royal duties, split their time between Canada and the UK, with the majority spent in North America, no longer be known as HRHs, and their lives as working royals would end on March 31.

By Harriet Johnston for MailOnline

The Duchess of Sussex was called a ‘glowing queen’ last night by royal fans who went wild over first post-Megxit appearance.

Meghan Markle, 38, looked gorgeous in the £950 bright blue gown by Victoria Beckham as she attended the awards evening at Mansion House in London alongside Prince Harry, 35, last night.

It is the couple’s first official public appearance in Britain following the Megxit crisis and preparations to step down as senior royals.

Royal fans on social media were wowed by Meghan’s appearance, with many praising her for her outfit choice and beautiful makeup.

One commented fire emojis online, before commenting: ‘I stan a GLOWING queen.’

Another wrote: ‘OK So Harry and Meghan are the definition of unbothered tonight. They are glowing at their first joint engagement since leaving the Royal Family.’

Another commented: ‘She looks fresh, young and beautiful!’

One excited follower added: ‘HRH’s beaming face says a beautiful story. I love them so much.’

One said: ‘Sis is GLOWING. This is what happens when you cut toxicity out of your life. The bodycons are back.’

The dress, which comes with a £950 price tag, is described online as ‘inspired by the simplicity of a T-shirt’.

The mother-of-one carried a navy blue £1,742 Stella McCartney clutch bag and finished her outfit with her pair of navy Manolo Blahnik BB pumps.

She swept her hair back into a stylish pony-tail, revealing a set of gold hoop earrings.

The Duchess swapped her usual low key make-up for a stunning glamorous look on Thursday, bold dark eyeshadow, highlighter and a metallic lipstick.

The royal is known for her love of designer brands, and rarely wears the same outfits twice, selecting new outfits from favourite designers such as Givenchy and Victoria Beckham on almost every appearance.

The couple will help celebrate the achievements of wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women in their first appearance since they visited Canada House before announcing their step down from royal duties.

The engagement will be the first in three joint engagements the couple will undertake in early March, before they officially step down as senior royals.

The Endeavour Fund supports the ambitions of men and women who use challenges to help with their physical, psychological and social recovery and rehabilitation.

Meghan’s appearance last night was her first since announcing her plans to step back as a senior royal in January.

Meghan was last seen with Prince Harry on an official engagement on January 7 when they visited Canada House in London to thank the nation for hosting them during their festive break in the Commonwealth country.

The following day, sixth in line Harry and former Suits star Meghan plunged the royal family into a period of turmoil when they announced they wanted to step back as senior royals and become financially independent – a move dubbed Megxit by the press.

Today, Harry will join British Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton at the official opening of the Silverstone Experience.

The much-anticipated museum – which the Duke has been backing for years – will tell the story of the past, present and future of British motor racing.

Harry official launched the project for the £19.3million visitor attraction in March 2018 and is the patron of the museum in Northamptonshire.

It was built inside a former Wellington bomber hanger located within the grounds of the track and officials hope it more than 500,000 people a year will visit

Harry had promised it would be ‘an exhilarating attraction, based here at the home of British motorsport and I’m sure it will help to engage children in engineering’.

Harry is a big F1 fan, and congratulated Hamilton on his title win in November 2014 by telling him on the radio: ‘Lewis, you’re an absolute legend. Well done mate.’

The couple will also attend the Mountbatten Music Festival at the Royal Albert Hall, which see the Royal Marines showcase their musicianship and pageantry.

The festival takes places over two days – March 6 and March 7 – at the venue in London, with Harry expected to attend the Saturday evening performance.

Last year’s concert saw the Marine bands performed a range of different songs, including versions of popular hits by Take That and the Greatest Showman.

The 2019 event also marked the 75th anniversary of D-Day. All proceeds from the concert this year will again go to The Royal Marines Charity and CLIC Sargent.

This event will also be Harry’s last engagement as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, before he loses this title as he steps down as a senior royal.

The couple will continue to be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, as well as by the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton and the Baron and Baroness of Kilkeel.

Meghan is expected to undertake an engagement to mark International Women’s Day on March 8, although no specifics have yet been revealed.

Speaking on a panel to mark International Women’s Day last year, she said she would like her first child to be a feminist, regardless of whether they are a girl or a boy.

Speaking on a panel to mark International Women’s Day, Meghan said she had recently been watching a documentary on feminism.

She told an audience at King’s College London last March: ‘One of the things they said during pregnancy was ‘I feel the embryonic kicking of feminism’.’

Meghan has spoken about how noticed during a school assignment that an advert for a dishwashing detergent suggested women do all the cleaning.

She complained about it in a letter to Proctor and Gamble when she was aged just 11, and the firm responded by changing a line in the advert.

In 2018, Harry and Meghan took part in an International Women’s Day event in Birmingham to encourage young women to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering and maths (Stem) subjects.

Harry and Meghan will both attend the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey the next day with the Queen and other senior members of the Royal Family.

Earlier this month it was revealed that the Queen had requested that Harry and Meghan attend the annual service with the rest of the royals.

The event will likely see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reunite with Prince William and Kate, a year after they were pictured smiling together at the 2019 service.

But the Sussexes have severed professional ties with the Cambridges by pulling out of the Kensington Palace household and their joint charitable foundation.

At last year’s event, Harry and Meghan were seated beside Prince Andrew, who has left his royal duties after an interview about his paedophile friend Jeffrey Epstein.

The 2019 service included performances by the Dhol Foundation drummers, Clean Bandit, William Barton on the didgeridoo, tenor Alfie Boe and the B Positive choir.

Commonwealth Day has been celebrated since 1977 annually on the second Monday in March, celebrating the historic ties Britain has with the 53 other countries.