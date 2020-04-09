Prince Harry and Prince William were involved a ‘constant battle’ when younger says expert

PRINCE HARRY and Prince William were involved in a “constant battle” when they were younger according to a former royal chef.

Darren McGrady was the personal chef to Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry during his 15 years in the royal kitchen. Mr McGrady told Delish that Princess Diana and the Princes’ nanny would constantly battle over whether William and Harry should eat their greens.

Mr McGrady said: “They were pretty good, they never really left food at all. “They always made sure there was room for pudding. “It was always funny cooking at Kensington Place for William and Harry, there was a constant battle going on between Princess Diana and the nanny. “The nanny always insisted that the boys had their greens.

“They have got to have their cabbage, they have got to have their broccoli. “Princess Diana was if they don’t want that they don’t have to eat it, they can go straight to burgers, hotdogs, things like that. “If they wanted to skip that all together they could just have pudding. “She was a real mum.”



During another interview with Delish, the former royal chef revealed that he did not recognise the Duke of Edinburgh the first time they met and instead assumed he was a gardener because of the green pullover he was wearing. Mr McGrady said: “Prince Philip was the first member of the Royal Family I met. “It was at Balmoral Castle, I had only been there a day. “I was in the kitchen and I seemed to be on my own and this man walked into the kitchen, this elderly gentleman and he was in really tatty clothes.