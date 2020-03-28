Prince Harry and William’s future relationship will be ‘distant’ after ‘frosty’ reunion

PRINCE HARRY’S relationship with his brother Prince William will be “distant” after his departure from the Royal Family, according to a royal commentator.

Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s final engagement at Westminster Abbey’s Commonwealth Day service proved relations would be sour. He said the royal brother’s “frosty” public reunion since Megxit were further signs Meghan, Harry, William and Kate – once dubbed the Fab Four – would have a distant relationship.

Mr Fitzwilliams said: “Relations between the Cambridges and Sussexes seemed frosty. “William and Harry are on different paths. “They always have had different futures but after the way the Sussexes have handled their exit relations, if yesterday is any indication, are likely to be distant.”

Harry’s relationship with his older brother and sister-in-law, with whom he was once close with, has broken down following his bombshell decision to step down as a senior royal. But reports of a feud between both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and William and Kate have circulated since Meghan joined the Royal Family. And Prince Harry appeared to hint of a royal feud with his brother, the future King, back in October when he told an ITV documentary the pair were on “different paths”.

While Prince Harry admitted he and elder sibling Prince William “will always be brothers”, he did little to dismiss rumours of a rift. When asked about media reports of a rift between Harry and his older brother, William, Harry said they have “good days and bad days”. He said “inevitably, stuff happens” as a result of “this family being under the pressure that it’s under.”

But he added: “We are brothers. We will always be brothers. “We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him as I know he will always be there for me.” Meanwhile, a lip reader has told how Prince Harry felt put out after his brother Prince William’s awkward and short welcome at the Commonwealth Day Service on Monday.