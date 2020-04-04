Prince Harry blow: How Harry was branded ‘distant memory’ as Prince William steps up role

PRINCE HARRY has been dealt a huge blow as the departure of him and wife Meghan Markle as senior royals comes in the middle of a worldwide crisis.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will become a “distant memory” as the world battles to stop the spread of coronavirus. Tuesday, March 31 will be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ last day as “senior royals” before Megxit is officially triggered.

Royal commentator Penny Junor has said the couple’s departure makes them “pretty irrelevant” in the large scale of things. She said the Royal Family and the UK as a whole were not focussing on Meghan and Harry as more crucial matters took priority. Ms Junor said: “I think for the time being Harry and Meghan probably will become a distant memory. It’s very sad.” She added: “There are life and death situations for absolutely everybody.

“If people are not fighting for their lives, they’re fighting for their livelihoods. We don’t know what the world is going to look like when we come out of all of this. “I’m afraid Harry and Meghan’s decision is absolutely pushed to the back of the list of priorities.” The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 720,000 people across the world, killing 34,033 people so far. In the UK, 19,522 have tested positive for COVID-19, including Harry’s father Prince Charles, 71.

The Duke of Sussex’ grandmother the Queen is self-isolating with the Duke of Edinburgh at Windsor Castle. Buckingham Palace said the Queen last saw her son on March 12, but was “in good health”. The palace added Prince Philip was not present at that meeting, and the Queen was now “following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”. A Clarence House statement read: “In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. “It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” The Royal Family have all played a role in supporting the nation through the coronavirus crisis so far. The Queen will address the nation in a televised speech at some point, but the royal who may have done the most so far is Harry’s older brother Prince William.

William and his wife Kate, Duchess of Cambridge are supporting an initiative to boost the nation’s mental health during lockdown. Ms Junor said: “The Royal Family definitely has a role to play in crises like this. “It’s a great morale boost to have words from the Queen or words from William and to watch his children clapping the NHS workers. It’s important. “The monarchy does represent the nation to itself. They are there to express our emotions. “Prince Charles has got the disease so he’s in there with us all.