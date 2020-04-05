Prince Harry BLOW: ‘Selfish’ Harry should’ve come back to UK amid crisis – expert

PRINCE HARRY and Meghan Markle are reported to be in LA amid the coronavirus crisis. One royal commentator has claimed the couple could have done more to show their support during this difficult time, and have missed an opportunity by not returning to Britain.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle are reported to have moved from Canada to Los Angeles before the countries closed their borders to curb the spread of coronavirus. The alleged move has fuelled speculation former actress Meghan has her sights set on Hollywood and has caused one royal commentator to brand the couple “selfish”.

Harry and Meghan will cease to be senior royals from March 31 and be free to pursue their own careers from that moment on. The couple had been based in Canada with their son Archie Harrison since Christmas but are now understood to have relocated to Meghan’s native LA, PEOPLE reported. While Meghan and Harry are usually very active on Instagram their posts addressing the coronavirus crisis leave a lot to be desired, one royal commentator has claimed. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “However logical leaving Britain for Canada and then leaving Canada for Hollywood may seem to them, their contribution to helping those afflicted and those feeling threatened by COVID-19 has been limited to a few Instagram posts which are worth little.”

Harry’s father Prince Charles, 71, tested positive for coronavirus this week and is currently self-isolating in Scotland. Mr Fitzwilliams claims the timing of Harry and Meghan’s Hollywood move may be perceived as selfish by some. He said: “Harry was brought up by both Charles and Diana with certain values including a sense of duty and to care for others, a characteristic he has shown so well with the founding of the Invictus Games and Sentebale in Lesotho as well as his work for Heads Together, the mental health charity. “The timing of their move was because of the imminent closing of the borders between the US and Canada. “Yet the image this will create is that they are on a journey for themselves at a time when their undoubted global reach could give some succour to others.”

According to Mr Fitzwilliams, Harry and Meghan missed an opportunity by not returning to Britain during this difficult time. He said: “If they had temporarily returned to Britain, whatever their personal feelings, this would have been a selfless move and it would have won universal praise.” Mr Fitzwilliams believes Meghan will look to relaunch her acting career once the pandemic is over. He said: “It certainly seems true that ‘whatever Meghan wants Meghan gets’ and when this crisis is over they will undoubtedly spread plenty of stardust. “With Meghan doing the voice-over, Elephant is likely to be a box office hit.”

"It is a documentary about an African elephant, Shani, who, together with her resourceful son Jomo, journey with the herd as they trek across the vast Kalahari desert. "Harry and Meghan are on a journey which currently seems characterised by selfishness alone. "There is an obvious logic in their recent move as Megxit looms up, but with much of the world threatened by a pandemic their undoubted talents currently seem totally wasted."