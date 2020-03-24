Prince Harry ‘completely ignores’ Boris Johnson in brutal ‘snub’ in final royal engagement

PRINCE HARRY “completely ignored” Prime Minister Boris Johnson in a “snub” as he and Meghan Markle attended their last official royal engagement as senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service on Monday.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their final bow as senior royals today as they attended the Commonwealth Day service as their last official royal engagement. However, the appearance was not completely uneventful as eagle-eyed viewers spotted something that quickly prompted royal fans to comment online. As Harry greeted those attending the Westminster Abbey ceremony, the Duke of Sussex appeared to speedily greet Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In the footage, the Prince can be seen talking to Richard Scott, the Duke of Buccleuch. However, instead of having a full conversation with the Prime Minister, who is next to Mr Scott, the Duke only offers him a quick nod and quick chat, in acknowledgement. He then reaches out to Patricia Scotland, the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth, for another, more lengthy discussion. Royal fans exploded over the apparent “snub”, with some thanking the Duke for showing “backbone”.

A Twitter user named Jade posted the video, writing: “The way Prince Harry completely ignored Boris has me dying.” Another replied: “Good going, Harry!” Mel Lloyd praised the move: “Finally a royal with some backbone.” Mel Jones also added: “I am definitely no royalist, but Harry’s snub is quite something to enjoy.”

One user said: “Now that is what I call a prince.” Mavis McMinty was also delighted: “Oh, thank you, thank you! Johnson’s face!” Another person put the snub in context: “Harry’s always had morals but had to sacrifice his personal beliefs for his family image and name. Now he doesn’t have to fake it for sake of the crown. He can be cordial and keep it moving. Freedom is a beautiful thing.”