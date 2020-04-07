Prince Harry confession: How Duke admitted he panics about seeing Queen

PRINCE HARRY admitted that he often panics about unexpectedly bumping into the Queen in Buckingham Palace during an unearthed documentary.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly dashed across the Canadian border in recent weeks to set up a new home in LA, California. The couple officially left the Royal Family at the end of March and are expected to now make North America their main home. They had planned to split their time between the UK and North America, but during the Megxit negotiations the Queen put her foot down, and the Sussexes adhered to her instruction.

In a two-part ITV documentary ‘Queen of the World’ from 2018, Harry joked about how he found his grandmother to be intimidating at times. Chatting to some Caribbean scholars visiting the royal estate, he said: “You guys have spent way more time in Buckingham Palace than I ever have — and you’ve only been here two weeks. “Have you bumped into the Queen yet? “If you suddenly bump into her in the corridor, don’t panic. I know you will. We all do!”

The documentary also explored Harry and Meghan’s passion for the Commonwealth, and how they had intended to pick up many of the Queen’s duties in that area. Meghan’s bridal veil was even embroidered with the signature flowers from every Commonwealth state, indicating to many royal watchers which area she might end up working in. However, since leaving the Firm the couple have had to renounce their Commonwealth Youth Ambassador roles. Buckingham Palace and the Sussex household appeared to have an acrimonious back-and-forth exchange in the weeks following the couples’ declaration of independence, resulting in a “hard Megxit”.

Not only did the Queen rule out a half-in-half-out role which the two had envisioned, she prevented the pair from representing the monarchy or the Commonwealth at all once the transition period was over. The pair were also asked to repay the £2.4million of taxpayers’ funds which were used to refurbish their home in Windsor, Frogmore Cottage. The Queen later prevented the couple from using the Sussex Royal brand name too, which they had already spent a small fortune attempting to trademark. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex appeared to be enraged at that decision in particular, and reluctantly agreed.

On their website, sussexroyal.com, their statement explained that while “there is no jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas” the couple did not intend to use the word royal following their decision to step down. However the Queen stopped short of stripping their pair of the Dukedom of Sussex, which would have reduced the couple to the Earl and Countess of Dumbarton. Apparently, this was to avoid appearing “petty” during the negotiations.