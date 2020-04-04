Prince Harry could be forced to give up Duke of Sussex title after moving to California

PRINCE HARRY may be asked to give up his Duke of Sussex title if he is to become a US citizen following his and Meghan’s move to California.

The Duke and Duchess will step down as senior members of the Royal Family at the end of this month and have now set up a permanent home in Los Angeles. The pair flew to California by private jet just before Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shut the border. But Meghan and Harry now face the prospect of being forced to give up their nobility if they are to be settled in the US full-time.

The Oath of Allegiance act must be taken by any new US citizen under the Naturalisation Law. This means the pair will have to renounce any loyalty they have to a “foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty”. This could see Harry having his hereditary title taken off him. Harry will be eligible for a Green Card in three years, as part of the process to become a fully-fledged US resident.

The Duke will then be asked if he holds any “hereditary title or an order of notability in any foreign country.” If he responds yes, then he will have to relinquish their titles as part of a “naturalisation ceremony” as they commit to their new lives fully. A royal insider told The Sun: “This move was planned for some time. They realised Canada would not work out for various reasons and they want to be based in the Los Angeles area. “They have a big support network there. It’s where their new team of Hollywood agents and PRs and business managers are based.

“Meghan has lots of friends there and, of course, her mum Doria.” So far it has not been confirmed how the Sussexes will pay for their private security. Previously it has been taxpayer funded, however it could now be stripped by the Royal and VIP Executive Committee. On Twitter users have been sharing their opinions on who should now pay for Meghan and Harrys’s protection.

One said: “The US Needs not to pay for the security of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. They are not diplomats they are private persons as they wanted. #donotpay.” Another replied: “There’s no justification for American taxpayers to foot the multimillion-dollar security cost for multimillionaires Prince Harry and Meghan Markle now that they live in the U.S.” A third commented: “Just say NO to providing security for Prince Harry! He left his family… my tax dollars should not be used to protect them. They wanted independence, let them be independent.” Meghan had previously started the process to become a UK citizen, but that will most likely not happen now.

Archie will remain a dual citizen of the UK and the US, as he will grow up between LA and the UK. Disney is promoting the release of an elephant documentary voiced over by the Duchess. Footage circulated online last month showed Prince Harry speaking to Bob Iger at the premiere of The Lion King.