Prince Harry giving up military duty was ‘tough pill to swallow’ as he mourns former role

PRINCE HARRY might not quite be ready to give up all of his royal commitments as he prepares to quit the monarchy on March 31.

According to royal insider Omid Scobie, Prince Harry was visibly saddened during Saturday’s Mountbatten Festival of Music. It would be the last time Prince Harry wore his Captain-General of the Royal Marines uniform after a lifelong commitment to the military.

Mr Scrobie wrote: “Giving up his royal duties has resulted in his military honors coming to an end.—a particularly tough pill to swallow and something that has been just as difficult for his wife to witness. “It is, a source close to the couple tells me, a wound that will take time to heal for Harry.” Before the music festival Harry and Meghan were pictured at the Endeavour Fund Awards, a ceremony for veterans. “Inside the ceremony, the focus was firmly on the veterans being honoured, all speaking highly of the duke, or Captain Wales, as he’s better known in the veteran community.” said the royal expert.

It’s that mission to support servicemen and servicewomen that has seen Harry pledge to continue to support the community in his new non-working royal life, not just in the United Kingdom but in North America too.” Before adding: “ The first task? Bringing the work of the Endeavour Fund and Invictus Games, both of which he helped establish, closer together.” It is understandable why his final military engagements were emotional for the Duke, as he had hoped to remain “part-time” in the royal family. However, the “vulnerable couple” were told that wouldn’t be possible by an “institution unable to accept change.”

The royal expert disclosed: “Getting on with the work has always been what it’s been about for Harry and Meghan.” “Behind the smiles of the photos has been a vulnerable couple who are still very much hurting.” The revelations about the couple come as Meghan has returned to Canada, leaving Harry in the UK to finalise military commitments. The Duke was at Buckingham Palace for meetings to plan his UK workload in the coming months, as his wife dashed back to Vancouver Island to be with their firstborn.

It’s been reported that Meghan shed a “tear” over saying “emotional” goodbyes to royal staff. Bidding farewell to the loyal aides who have served the Sussexes was said to be “bittersweet” for the Duchess. However, Meghan returned to be with ten-month-old Archie after attending a morning meeting with her patronages, and a family event in the afternoon. The Sussexes’ last public event alongside the royal family was a Commonwealth Ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

The strained appearance saw Harry barely raising a smile, as he set pensively through the proceedings. There was also rumours of a rift between the Sussexes and senior royal members after they were omitted from the order of service. The engagement was said to be the grand finale of their “farewell” tour before they emigrate to Canada to become “financially independent.”