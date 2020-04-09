Prince Harry heartbreak: How Harry feels ‘helpless’ so far from family amid coronavirus

PRINCE HARRY has reportedly moved to California to start his new life as a non-senior royal. But according to a royal source, Harry felt “helpless” stuck in the US while his father battled coronavirus.

Prince Charles has recently stopped self-isolating having now recovered from coronavirus. Last month it was confirmed Charles had tested positive for COVID-19 and would be self-isolating at home for seven days in Scotland.

Prince Charles reportedly called both his sons to tell them of his positive coronavirus diagnosis. A royal source told US Weekly of Harry’s reaction: “Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call. “And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on.” The source added: “During the heart-wrenching call, he [Harry] confessed to feeling beyond helpless, being over 5,000 miles away in L.A.

“Charles tried to calm Harry down by saying he’s OK and that he’s only suffering from mild symptoms, which slightly helped put his mind at ease but he’s [Harry] still worried. “Harry’s admitted it’s hit home that Charles and the Queen aren’t going to be around forever.” Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the Royal Family have rallied to support the nation through this difficult time. Today a recovered Prince Charles announced on Sky News he would be opening the new Nightingale Hospital at London’s ExCel centre.

The prince has filmed a video from his residence on the royal Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, as he could not be there in person due to the virus. Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William have also been playing their part in the UK’s coronavirus effort. Kate and William spoke to doctors and nurses over the phone this week to thank them for their tireless work during the pandemic. In an Instagram posted on the Kensington Royal account, William is heard saying: “We’d just like to say from the two of us how proud we are of all of you and how amazingly you are all doing under extreme circumstances.

“I know all of you will see this as your job and that you get on with it. “But generally this is a different level and you guys are doing an incredible job.” The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have also shared their support for everybody working hard to tackle COVID-19 worldwide. In their farewell post on their Sussex Royal Instagram account, the couple said: “As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile.