Prince Harry should be removed from royal line of succession, says shock poll

NINE in 10 people think Prince Harry should lose his place in the royal line of succession to the throne because he decided to step back from the Royal Family and seek out an independent life thousands of miles away from Britain.

The Duke of Sussex still holds sixth place in the queue for the crown even though he is no longer a working member of The Firm, while his son Archie follows in seventh place. In a poll for Express.co.uk, the overwhelming majority of readers said they do not believe Harry, 35, should have the right to retain his position behind his father, brother, nephews and niece. Ninety-one percent of respondents said the prince should be removed as heir to the throne.

Only eight percent backed Harry to remain in his slot while one percent said they were unsure about how they felt. One man said: “Yes. He needs to be removed.” He said if anything happened to Prince William and his family it would thrust Harry and Archie to the forefront of the monarchy. He added: “Then Archie would eventually be the King.

“A child who won’t have been raised in the UK and probably won’t have much knowledge of his heritage, or the history and customs of the country where he was born.” A second person questioned why the Queen had not removed Harry’s name for the line already. They said: “He doesn’t even like our country enough to stay living in it.” And a third person wrote: “Absolutely! If I am the Assistant Deputy Manager in a company and I choose to leave that company and go to another, I cannot expect that, if the General Manager of my former company dies, I will be asked to return as Deputy Manager!”

A total of 9,597 people took part in the survey between noon and 9pm on Wednesday, April 1 – the day Harry and Meghan officially began their new life away from the royals. If Harry and little Archie are denied their places in the line of succession it would bump the Duke of York and his two daughters up two notches. This would mean Princess Beatrice would find herself seventh-in-line ahead of Princess Eugenie in eighth place.

One Express.co.uk reader called for Harry to be stripped of his place because “he doesn’t want to live in the UK and now lives in the US (not a country part of the Commonwealth).” Another voter said: “Live here and work here as part of the Familia, or be forever removed from grace.” And yet another wrote: “The law of succession needs to change so that the Queen’s second child – Princess Anne – becomes next in line.

“I think most people would heartily approve of that.” The Princess Royal is 14th in line to the throne. Harry and Meghan are understood to be laying low in a property near Hollywood amid the coronavirus lockdown in California.