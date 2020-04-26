Prince Harry ‘struggling’ as ‘worried’ Meghan Markle ‘fears couple will regret move’

An insider has claimed Meghan now fears that she and Harry will ‘end up regretting their life choice’ as Harry reportedly struggles to settle down in the US

Meghan Markle is becoming “worried” for her homesick husband Prince Harry who is now “struggling” to settle into life in the US, according to reports.

Daily Star Online last week revealed how royal experts fear Harry is “feeling out of place” after moving to Los Angeles, California with Meghan and son Archie.

The family upped sticks from their Canadian bolthole last month to make the move across the border to Hollywood after officially quitting the Royal Family.

But reports soon emerged Harry, 35, was struggling to settle down after a lifetime in London.

And now new reports have emerged that Harry’s “homesickness” has “taken Meghan by surprise”, and that the former actress is now worried for her husband.

An insider told OK! magazine : “This could be the toughest test that Harry and Meghan have gone through since they got married.

“Harry is feeling homesick and that’s taken Meghan by surprise as he thought the move was the right decision at the start of all this.”

The source added: “Meghan is being very supportive and helping him through it as best she can.

“For Harry, it must feel like a complete change of everything he’s ever known. It’s a new life, and even professionally a total life change in terms of how many people are involved in their private life and the making of key decisions.”

The insider said that Meghan has even become “concerned” by the effect of the move on Harry, saying: “Meghan has some concerns that the stress of ‘splitting’ with the royals may be taking its toll on Harry.

“He doesn’t seem as confident and assured about their decision to do things their own way.

“He misses elements of his old life – the routine, his old friends and, of course, the daily contact with his family.”

The source even added that Meghan is apparently worried the couple could end up regretting their life choice.

“He’s going through what many people would experience when they make such a massive life change – just on a much bigger level,” they said.

“Meghan is worried that if Harry doesn’t start feeling more positive about their decision they’ll end up regretting their life choice.”

The news comes after Harry’s friend, the renowned conservationist Dr Jane Goodall, revealed she’d been in contact with him since he left the UK and she admitted she thought he was finding things tough.

“I don’t know how his career is going to map out, but, yes, I’ve been in touch – though I think he’s finding life a bit challenging right now,” she said.

Despite the comments, Harry played down any concerns last week when he appeared upbeat in a video call to other parents and carers from the children’s charity WellChild.

Speaking about being in lockdown, he said: “There are a hell of a lot of positives that are happening at the same time and being able to have family time – so much family time – that you almost think, ‘Do I feel guilty for having so much family time?’

“You’ve got to celebrate those moments where you are just on the floor rolling around in hysterics.”