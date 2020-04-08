Prince Harry ‘suffering from irrelevance’ as Duke ‘discombobulated’ by Royal Family split

PRINCE HARRY’S separation from Prince Willaim and his friends in California will be very discombobulating for him according to a royal commentator.

Angela Mollard told the ROYALS podcast that the Duke of Sussex will be suffering from irrelevancy as no one in the world is focussed on him right now. Ms Mollard also stated that while many families will be in contact throughout the coronavirus pandemic Prince Harry will feel separate from the rest of the Royal Family.

Ms Mollard said: “I very much think that Harry will be suffering from irrelevancy. “Right now, the world is not focused on them. “He can’t do the work that he wants to do. “They talk about in their Instagram post that they are going to disappear for a while figure out where they are wanting to be of value in the world and what projects they want to work on but it must be hard for him.

“He is separated from his family at a time when the rest of the world is using Zoom or WhatsApp to chat with each other. “I can hardly see that happening, he must feel very separate.” The Royal expert continued: “He doesn’t have friends in LA, she does. “She has Doria, she has her family.



“While Meghan might have been feeling equally as removed when she lived in the UK. “For Harry friends and his brother have been the people that have supported him through the years since his mother’s death. “To have that stripped away I think will be very discombobulating for him.” Last month Ms Mollard told the ROYALS podcast that Megxit was unimportant in comparison to Prince Harry supporting his family during the coronavirus pandemic.