Prince Harry told Queen and Prince Charles by EMAIL of plan to quit Royal Family

PRINCE HARRY told the Royal Family by email that he wanted to step down as a senior member of The Firm.
Both Prince Charles and the Queen first found out the intentions of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex via the digital communication. Both the monarch and the heir to the throne had urged Harry not to make any hasty decisions. A royal source said: “The family understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated.
“There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through.
“Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas.
“He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button.”
Post-Christmas, when Harry had returned to the UK, his senior aides had pleaded with him not to announce the news to the public as they feared there would be a heavy backlash.
Many within the Royal Family and the wider household are thought to view the Duke and Duchesses decision to quit royal duties in “such a rash fashion as a crying shame” – both for the couple and the institution.
An insider told the Daily Mail: “They didn’t even have a clue what the term financially independent meant.”
“It didn’t have to be like this. It’s complete self-absorption.
“The trouble is that they are so obstinate, stubborn and convinced of the righteousness of their cause, that even if Harry privately regretted it, he wouldn’t want to lose faith and admit they were wrong.”
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s transition out of royal duties goes into effect from April 1st.
An announcement published via the Sussex Royal website addressed the couple’s plans for their new chapter of life.
While Harry and Meghan will drop the word “royal” from their branding and won’t have an office at Buckingham Palace, some parts of their lives will remain seemingly unchanged.
For example, they’ll still require security, and they’ll still formally be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
This means their charitable entity, Instagram account, and website will likely not be named “Sussex Royal” starting this spring — and that the plans of their “revised role” will be under review for 12 months.
The couple will need to find their own work, and pay their own way now they have stepped back as senior members of the royal family.
Meghan has just landed her first role since she gave up her acting career to marry Harry.
This will be the first non-royal job since Megxit, and it’s with Disney.
The Duchess of Sussex has narrated Disney+’s new film Elephant, which will hit our screens on April 3rd, three days after she and Prince Harry quit the Royal Family Family.
The film follows an elephant family’s “extraordinary 1,000 mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives.”
A trailer has been released, but it doesn’t include any of Meghan’s narration.