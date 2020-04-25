Prince Harry under pressure to look good but Duke faces hereditary condition

PRINCE HARRY is constantly under pressure to look good – but the royal suffers from hereditary male pattern baldness, according to a leading hair expert.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, have been under a lot of scrutiny since stepping down as senior members of the Royal Family and starting a new life with Archie in LA. But the Duke of Sussex is said to be under additional pressure to keep up his own physical appearance, simply be being close to Meghan. Spencer Stevenson from SpexHair.com explained Meghan who is well-known for being incredibly attractive and glamourous could mean Harry will look to work on his own appearance.

Speaking to Express.co.uk, Mr Stevenson said: “Obviously with Meghan Markle who is stunning and a princess and on the front of every mainstream, female publication for being incredibly attractive and glamourous. “I can only imagine that’s put additional pressure simply by being half of one of the world’s most glamorous couples to keep up appearances with his own physical appearance, definitely.” Harry has been suffering from hair loss but the expert explained it is not due to stress but is simply hereditary. The royal’s red hair has been thinning on top, just like Prince William’s.

Mr Stevenson added: “His hair loss is one hundred percent genetic and not stress-related at all. “Look at his family gene pool – male pattern baldness is a trait through the generations.” While this is good news for Harry’s stress levels, it does mean his hair loss is likely to be more permanent. Spencer has stern warnings for the Duke of Sussex. He said: “If Harry doesn’t intervene with proven hair loss treatments, then in my experienced opinion he could well be completely bald like William within the next three to five years. This is why Harry is believed to be taking action now.”

Harry underwent a hair thickening treatment to combat his growing bald patch, according to the Sun on Sunday. He is said to have visited the Philip Kingsley Trichological Clinic in Mayfair, London at the end of 2019. A source said: “Harry’s visit caused a real stir. This company is so prestigious. It’s one of the best places in the world. It’s got a whole range of different treatment plans. “The richest, most famous and well-connected use it. The meeting with Harry went well. It would be very expensive. It’s the place to go in London and it’s right in the heart of Mayfair.”





Mr Stevenson noted Harry’s receding hairline may have made him rush into marriage due to anxiety. He told The Sun: “I think young men may rush into marriages because they feel as though no one will be interested in them once their receding hairline worsens. “He may be sixth in line to the British throne, but Prince Harry’s own receding crown of hair could very well have played into these same anxieties. “He’s only human after all. “To many, he was one of the most desirable bachelors in the world, but if he’d had niggling insecurity like that which comes with hair loss, it could very well have influenced him to make a snap decision on marriage.”