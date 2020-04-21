Prince Harry’s coronavirus call with charity ‘the Harry Show’ – ‘talking about himself’

PRINCE HARRY appeared on a video call with WellChild, amid the coronavirus crisis. He appeared on the call from his LA home with former-actress wife Meghan Markle and their child Archie.

The royal line of succession – who outranks who?

Prince Harry, 35, spoke to those with seriously ill children today. Speaking to them on Zoom, he took a shot at the government, saying he wanted to use the moment to show the government families with disabled children should be a priority.

He said: “Hopefully through this video and other things we will make it clear and obvious to the Government and everybody else that you guys are in the vulnerable bracket and that WellChild needs more help. “Harry also used the opportunity to speak about spending time with his own family. Body language expert Judi James analysed the clip. She revealed the video call was “the Harry show”, and that the Prince’s “performer skills have grown. “Harry also still seems very keen to protect his new family, the expert said.

Judi James told Express.co.uk: “This is, of course, the ‘Harry Show’ with Harry in full flight talking about himself in what looks like a bid to show how his experiences as a dad allow him to create a sense of empathy and understanding for the people that he’s talking to. “His performer skills do seem to have grown now he’s not constricted by the ‘royal’ tag and possibly also because he’s now living around people with a much more openly emotional way of expressing themselves. In many ways, Harry’s behaviour is reminiscent of a teenager, Judi claimed. She said: “His very exaggerated hand gestures are a constant feature as he speaks and he tends to shake his head as he talks like an over-excited teenager.

“His hands are held very high as he uses illustrative and emphatic gestures and, combined with his wide-eyed expression and his way of asking questions like whether he should feel guilty about spending so much time with his family now, it looks as though his persona in the US is that of the slightly naïve and youthful new-ish dad. “His hair is also styled in an upward, on-end cut that would also appear to emphasise the youthful look.” There is one key gesture that shows viewers the Duke of Sussex still have the safety of his family in mind. “Along with this teenage gesticulation though there is one gesture that Harry uses tellingly here,” she said.

“When he speaks about ‘family time’ he brings his hands up in a cupped gesture and pulls them in together, suggesting that his concept of family is still very much the unit of three that he has with him in the US and which he looks determined to keep close and protected.” Over on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean, Meghan and Prince Harry’s absence from the royal rota has been filled in by none other than Sophie Countess of Wessex. Sophie, 55, is the wife of Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son. Supposedly a favourite of the Queen, she carries out duties on the behalf of Her Majesty year in year out. However, the mother-of-two has been called “boring” after experts suggest she will be the one to fill in for Harry and Meghan after their departure to Hollywood.

Feminist website Jezebel published a piece blasting Sophie as “Harry and Meghan’s polished, perfect, and boring replacement.” Writer Kelly Faircloth argues Sophie is “in no way a replacement for the megawatt star power of Harry and Meghan.”She claims Sophie is being used to undo the negative press for the Royal Family caused by Meghan and Harry. The royal line of succession – who outranks who? The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne. It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler. Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child. Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock. The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last. Prince Charles, 71, is currently second-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 37, his oldest son. Then comes Prince William’s children, George, six, Charlotte, four, and Louis, one, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 35. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.

The royal line of succession – who outranks who?