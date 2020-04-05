Prince Harry’s ‘regret’ over military decision amid Trump REFUSING to pay US bill

PRINCE Harry “regretted” having to stand down from his role in the military, it has been claimed amid Donald Trump announcing the US will not be paying the prince and his wife Meghan Markle’s US security bill.

Harry has stood down after serving 10 years in the military as part of his and Meghan’s decision to quit as senior. Now US President Donald Trump has refused to foot their US security bill as they make a fresh start in Los Angeles away from their rented home in Canada.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “He told people he regretted having to stand down. “He was being apologetic and did not appear fully at ease. “He is a genuine guy and you could see he was upset and emotional as this was one of the last times he would be in uniform among his men and women.” Prince Harry was apologetic about giving up his post as Captain General of The Royal Marines.

During his speech at the festival earlier this month, Harry said: “I am so proud to have served as the Royal Marines Captain and am devastated that I am having to step down. “I feel I’m letting people down, but I had no choice.” During his ten years in the Army, he undertook two operational tours of Afghanistan and qualified as an Apache helicopter commander. However, Prince Harry entered into negotiations with the royal family after announcing his withdrawal as a senior royal in January.

As a result of his decision to step down, Prince Harry gave up his military honours. Buckingham Palace quickly made the announcement that the Prince was required to step back from his “official military appointments” following the negotiations. Now a source has claimed the prince revealed his regret towards the decision during his last military engagement when he appeared at the Mountbatten Festival of Music at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Harry’s military career ended in June 2015 but he has remained a passionate supporter of the Armed Forces and was handed a number of ceremonial military titles.

The news comes after US president Donald Trump announced Harry and Meghan “must pay” their way if they’re going to live in the states. Writing on Twitter yesterday evening, Mr Trump said: “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. “Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection.

“They must pay!” he added. The couple have previously said they had no plans to ask for publicly funded security in the US. They have reportedly relocated to Meghan’s home state of California amid the intensifying coronavirus outbreak. In a statement released through a spokesperson on Sunday, the couple said: “The duke and duchess have no plans to ask the US government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.”