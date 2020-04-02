Prince Philip health: Prince’s preexisting condition puts him at higher risk of Covid19

PRINCE PHILIP’S health has been deteriorating for quite some time now. The recent news of his son testing positive for Covid-19 has put Prince Philip on high risk for developing the deadly infection. What would happen if Prince Philip caught coronavirus?

With the recent news that Prince Charles has been tested positive for coronavirus, many worries now fall on not only the Queen, but also Prince Philip, who has faced health issues recently. What we do know about this deadly Covid-19 virus is that it’s the elderly who are at highest risk of possible death if they do become infected.

Prince Philip’s health condition has been a concern for some time now. The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised just before Christmas and reportedly very frail. The coronavirus epidemic has seen death rates rising daily and those with underlying health conditions the most at risk of the deadly Covid-19 virus. Prince Philip will be 99-years-old this June and with his pre-existing condition is now at high risk of a possible infection, if he has come in to recent contact with Prince Charles.

Prince Philip was recently in King Edward VII Hospital for observation and treatment for his pre-existing condition. The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted as a “precautionary measure”. The exact condition Prince Philip suffers from has not been made clear by the palace. However, in June 2012, he was treated for a bladder infection which meant he had to miss the diamond jubilee concert to be ‘assessed and treated.’ In 2018 the prince underwent a hip operation after complaining about issues with his joints.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: “Older adults, 65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness from coronavirus. “Covid-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day. Estimated percent of people who required hospitalisation from coronavirus include 31-70 percent of adults 85 years old and older, 31-59 percent of adults 65-84 years old. “Estimated percent requiring admission to intensive care unit include 6-29 percent of adults 85 years old and older and 11-31 percent of adults 65-84 years old. “Estimated percent who died from Covid-19 include 10-27 percent of adults 85 years old and older and 4-11 percent of adults 65-84 years old.”