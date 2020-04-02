Prince Philip health: Prince’s preexisting condition puts him at higher risk of Covid19

PRINCE PHILIP’S health has been deteriorating for quite some time now. The recent news of his son testing positive for Covid-19 has put Prince Philip on high risk for developing the deadly infection. What would happen if Prince Philip caught coronavirus?
With the recent news that Prince Charles has been tested positive for coronavirus, many worries now fall on not only the Queen, but also Prince Philip, who has faced health issues recently. What we do know about this deadly Covid-19 virus is that it’s the elderly who are at highest risk of possible death if they do become infected.
Prince Philip’s health condition has been a concern for some time now.
The Duke of Edinburgh was hospitalised just before Christmas and reportedly very frail.
The coronavirus epidemic has seen death rates rising daily and those with underlying health conditions the most at risk of the deadly Covid-19 virus.
Prince Philip will be 99-years-old this June and with his pre-existing condition is now at high risk of a possible infection, if he has come in to recent contact with Prince Charles.
Prince Philip was recently in King Edward VII Hospital for observation and treatment for his pre-existing condition.
The Duke of Edinburgh was admitted as a “precautionary measure”.
The exact condition Prince Philip suffers from has not been made clear by the palace.
However, in June 2012, he was treated for a bladder infection which meant he had to miss the diamond jubilee concert to be ‘assessed and treated.’
In 2018 the prince underwent a hip operation after complaining about issues with his joints.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: “Older adults, 65 years and older, are at higher risk for severe illness from coronavirus.
“Covid-19 is a new disease and we are learning more about it every day. Estimated percent of people who required hospitalisation from coronavirus include 31-70 percent of adults 85 years old and older, 31-59 percent of adults 65-84 years old.
“Estimated percent requiring admission to intensive care unit include 6-29 percent of adults 85 years old and older and 11-31 percent of adults 65-84 years old.
“Estimated percent who died from Covid-19 include 10-27 percent of adults 85 years old and older and 4-11 percent of adults 65-84 years old.”
CDC said: “Based on currently available information and clinical expertise, older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions might be at higher risk for severe illness from Covid-19. Based upon available information to date, those at high-risk from illness include:
“People aged 65 years and older
“People who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility
“Other high-risk conditions include people with chronic lung disease or moderate to severe asthma, people with a serious heart condition, people who are immunocompromised including cancer treatment, people of any age with severe obesity or those with underlying medical conditions particularly if not well controlled, such as diabetes, renal failure or liver disease.”
Prince Charles spoke of his fathers health when he admitted to hospital towards the end of last year and said: “He was being looked after very well and at the moment, that’s all I know. When you get to that age, things don’t work so well.”