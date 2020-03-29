Prince Philip health update: Queen to stop public outings for months to protect Duke

PRINCE PHILIP’s ill-health sparked concerns among royal courtiers amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, with royal expert Angela Mollard suggesting the Queen may stop public outings to avoid undue risks to the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince Philip sparked concerns over his health shortly before Christmas when Buckingham Palace confirmed the Duke of Edinburgh was taken to hospital to monitor a pre-existing condition. Both Prince Philip and the Queen were temporarily taken to Windsor at the weekend due to the coronavirus outbreak, with the expectation the couple will be evacuated to Sandringham should the pandemic worsen. Royal expert Angela Mollard suggested Her Majesty may seek to limit the number of her public outings further to protect both the Duke’s and her personal health.

Speaking to The Morning Show, Ms Mollard said: “They are very vulnerable and, of course, she’s married to Prince Philip who’s been in ill-health himself. “I don’t think they’ll take any risks, particularly with the Queen and her having contact with the public.” Buckingham Palace confirmed last week the Queen had cancelled two engagements in Cheshire and in Camden but said Her Majesty will continue to hold one-on-one audiences at the palace. Ms Mollard continued: “The Queen is still having all her appointments.

“When you see in The Crown she sits down with one person and they have to leave when she ushers them out, that will continue and she will still have her meetings. “But those crowd events where she is coming into contact with a lot of the public…she wore gloves to an event last week, there won’t be the handshaking.” The elderly Prince Philip is due to turn 99 in June and his age and reported underlying health condition put him in the high-risk category for coronavirus COVID-19. The Duke of Edinburgh officially retired in 2017 and has been seen in public on rare occasions, usually joining the Queen at family events such as the weddings of Prince Harry in May 2018 and Princess Eugenie in October of the same year.

Since his retirement nearly three years ago, the Duke has spent the majority of his time at Wood Farm, on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk. The last time Prince Philip was spotted in public was as he headed back to Sandringham to spend the Christmas holidays with the Royal Family after spending three days in hospital to be monitored for a pre-existing condition. While Prince Philip’s admission to hospital was pre-planned and “a precautionary measure”, according to the Palace, there are fears he may be vulnerable amid the global coronavirus pandemic. The Duke did not appear in public to bid farewell to his grandson Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle during their last stretch of royal engagements in Britain.