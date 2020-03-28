Prince Philip helicoptered to Windsor from Sandringham to self-isolate with Queen

The 98-year-old husband of the Queen was flown from Wood Farm at Sandringham, where it is understood the Duke Edinburgh had been staying since Christmas. The Queen set off for Windsor Castle today from Buckingham Palace.

Her Majesty, 93, was pictured this morning leaving her London residence with her dorgis (cross-breed corgis).

Philip’s move to join the Queen is understood to have been planned for next week when the Queen was scheduled to arrive at Windsor Castle for the Easter break.

Prince Philip is said to be in “good health” and today will be the first time the couple, who have been married more than 72 years, has been together since February when the Queen returned to royal duties from her Christmas break.

The Queen has been forced to cancel and postpone a number of engagements as coronavirus continues to grip the UK.