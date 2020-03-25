Prince Philip snub: Why Duke may have shunned Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

PRINCE PHILIP retired from public life in 2017 but the long-serving Duke of Edinburgh maintains a strong sense of royal duty. Here’s why Philip is unlikely to have seen Meghan Markle and Harry during their latest stint in the UK

Prince Philip, 98, served the Crown for decades before finally retiring at the age of 96. The Duke of Edinburgh now spends most of his time in Norfolk at Wood Farm on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. While Philip lives away from the royal bubble the recent drama surrounding Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s departure will not have escaped him.

After Meghan and Harry dropped their royal bombshell in January crisis talks were held at Sandringham and while not actively involved, Philip will have been in the periphery and may have even advised the Queen. The Duke of Edinburgh has a stronger sense of royal sacrifice than most having put aside his budding naval career to serve his wife following her ascension to the throne in 1952. According to one royal commentator, The Duke is likely to have taken a dim view of the recent furore caused by Meghan and Harry and is unlikely to have seen them during their return to the UK. Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “We don’t know if Prince Philip saw Harry and Meghan during their recent visit when the undertook their last official royal duties as senior royals.”

He added: “I strongly doubt that he would have made a special appearance as he has a strong sense of duty and I he would not have endorsed their wish for independence and certainly not the way they handled it.” Mr Fitzwilliams pointed out that while Prince Philip faced his own struggles within the royal family he stuck with his role regardless. The Duke of Edinburgh made the most of the opportunities royal life provided him and became involved in hundreds of philanthropic projects. Mr Fitzwiliams added: “He had his own struggles against at establishment figures who didn’t like him or want him involved in matters of state when she ascended the throne. “Instead he created his Awards scheme and was attached at one time to over 800 organisations.”

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh are both in their nineties and Mr Fitzwilliams claims Meghan and Harry missed an opportunity to woo their relatives by leaving their son Archie Harrison behind. He said: “His (Prince Philip) views may be from a different generation, but since he is 99 in June it would have been a charming gesture if Harry and Meghan had brought Archie to see him and the Queen, who, after all, is 94 in April.” The Queen is said to be “very upset” by how little she has seen her great-grandson Archie Harrison since his birth last May.

Meghan and Harry are expected to raise Archie in Canada where he is unlikely to come into regular contact with his royal relatives. According to a parenting expert, Archie could grow up to question his parents’ decision to quit royal life. Parenting expert and Sunday Woman Magazine editor Martina Mercer told Express.co.uk: “How he handles it in his teenage years depends on Harry’s and Meghan’s parenting style and if they’re consistent with the truth while ensuring he has all the facts and understands their decision to leave the royal family.” “Any subterfuge could result in a rebellion, alongside a desire to adopt the royal lifestyle in the UK. “Just as children of single-parent families have dreams about their estranged parent, Archie will naturally have a curiosity that will build if his relationship with Harry and Meghan isn’t open and honest.”